Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.