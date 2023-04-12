Gov. John Bel Edwards on April 11 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, with one selection coming from Livingston Parish.
Julie Hagan, of Springfield, was appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council.
Hagan is director of the Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities within the Louisiana Department of Health. She will represent the Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities.
The mission of the Louisiana Developmental Disability Council is to lead and promote advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
