Gov. John Bel Edwards on March 25 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, with some selections coming from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Stephen Elmore of Denham Springs was appointed to the Life Safety and Property Education Board. Elmore is a system engineer for Custom Security Systems, Inc., and will serve as a security representative.
The Louisiana Life Safety and Property Protection Advisory Board serves to create initial and continuing education requirements for individuals licensed to perform Life Safety and Property Protection contracting.
Claude Guillotte of Hammond has been reappointed to the Marriage and Family Therapy Advisory Committee. Guillotte is a self-employed therapist who offers services to individuals, couples, and families. He will serve as a member of the Louisiana Licensed Professional Counselors Board.
The Marriage and Family Therapy Committee (MFTAC) is responsible for examining and qualifying all applicants for provisional licensure as Provisional Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists (PLMFTs) and for licensure as Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists (LMFTs); and for recommending each successful applicant for provisional licensure or licensure to the Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners.
Claude A. Guillotte of Hammond has been reappointed to the Louisiana Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners. Guillotte is a self-employed therapist who offers services to individuals, couples, and families. He will serve a licensed marriage and family therapist.
The Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners is responsible for the regulation of Provisional Licensed Professional Counselors or PLPCs (formerly Counselor Interns), Provisional Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists or PLMFTs (formerly MFT Interns), Licensed Professional Counselors or LPCs, and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists or LMFTs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.