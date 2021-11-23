Gov. John Bel Edwards on Nov. 19 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, including some local residents.
Kimona Hogan, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disability Council. Hogan is the managing attorney for Hogan Law Firm. She will serve as a parent of a child with developmental disabilities.
The role of the Louisiana Developmental Disability Council is to lead and promote advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
Charles “Buddy” Pugh, of Ponchatoula, has been appointed to the Louisiana Executive Board on Aging. Pugh is a retired maintenance and contractor coordinator from Shell Chemical Company. He will represent the 1st Public Service Commission District.
The Louisiana Executive Board on Aging (LEBA) is run from the Governor's Office of Elderly Affairs. Its role is to advise, report and recommend on matters of relevance to the elderly of Louisiana.
Gordon Levine, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Governor’s Council on Homelessness. Levine is a housing finance manager at the Louisiana Housing Corporation. He will serve at-large.
The Governor’s Council on Homelessness serves to advise the governor on issues of concern to Louisiana citizens concerning homelessness. The council will review, update, and monitor implementation of Louisiana's 10-year plan to end homelessness.
