Gov. John Bel Edwards on Nov. 23 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, with one selection coming from Livingston Parish.
Richard A. O’Brien, of Denham Springs, has been reappointed to the Veterans Affairs Commission.
O’Brien is vice chair of the Veterans Affairs Commission and Louisiana State Junior Vice Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He will represent the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
In addition, H. Paul Hermann, Jr., of Ponchatoula, has been reappointed to the Veterans Affairs Commission. Hermann is CEO of the Disabled American Veterans, Department of Louisiana Adjutant. He will represent disabled veterans.
The Veterans Affairs Commission is responsible for adopting and promulgating rules and regulations governing the operations of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, the Commission advises the department's Secretary of problems concerning the welfare of veterans and makes and publishes annual and special reports to the Governor concerning the operations of the department.
