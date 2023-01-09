Gov. John Bel Edwards on Jan. 6 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, with one selection coming from Livingston Parish.
Gary M. O’Neal, Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal, the market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates, will serve as an engineer.
The Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District serves as a multi-parish authority to mitigate flood damage in the Amite River Basin.
The Commission works to accomplish flood control measures by facilitating cooperation between federal, state and local governing bodies to foster floodplain management, maintaining and operating structures built under the auspices of the Commission, and coordinating river management within the Basin.
