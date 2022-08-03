Gov. John Bel Edwards on July 28 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, with one selection coming from Livingston Parish.
Smita Prasad, M.D., of Springfield, has been appointed to the Addictive Disorders Regulatory Authority.
Dr. Prasad is medical director with The Ruth Clinic, The Longbranch North Shore Intensive Outpatient Program and the Longbranch Recovery Center as well as a physician with Tulane Medical Center. He will serve as a member who possesses significant knowledge in the area of addiction.
The Addictive Disorders Regulatory Authority licenses and regulates addictive disorder counselors and prevention professionals in the State of Louisiana.
