A Livingston Parish grand jury formally charged a Walker man in the shooting death of a 27-year-old last October, according to prosecutors.
Landen Harper, 24, was indicted on one charge of second-degree murder in 21st Judicial District Court on Tuesday, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.
Harper is out of custody on a $103,000 bond, the statement said.
Authorities have accused Harper of fatally shooting 27-year-old Marrece Felder, of Walker, following a dispute on Oct. 4, 2022.
At the time, Walker detectives said an altercation occurred on Travis Street near its intersection with Jim Tilley Street, located just north of the intersection between highways 447 and 190.
Detectives alleged then that the shooting occurred after “an ongoing dispute involving the victim escalated into a physical fight,” which led to Harper shooting Felder three times. Felder was then taken to a local hospital before dying from his injuries hours after the shooting, authorities said.
Harper was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center the next day around 7:30 p.m., online booking records showed at the time.
