LIVINGSTON -- The Master Plan committee got the information they were looking for, but it may change the scale and scope of the project.
According to Mark Harrell, director of Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and seeker of most grants for the parish, the committee's process would look something like this:
- Decide the scale and scope for their master plan
- Develop a white paper describing the end game for the project, for use to pursue grants
- Hire a consultant to keep the master plan within acceptable limits, but the committee would drive the bus
- Hire engineers, if necessary, for certain pieces of the plan
Harrell's initial comments were on the price of the Master Plan project. The director said that the group should focus on completely redoing the master plan for sake of grant language - grants probably couldn't be acquired just to "update" an old plan. A consultant could help them take pieces of the original plan that were still usable, but for the sake of a grant, it would need to be a ground-up build of a new master plan.
Harrell suggested that piece could be anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000, and that the committee - with the help of a consultant - could produce almost the full master plan, including zoning, without outside help. However, the committee also inquired about both a master drainage plan and a sewer plan, after the ordinance committee shipped a proposed sewer ordinance that would have affected small package plants to the master plan group.
"Drainage and sewer will require engineers, and once you start involving them your costs go way up," Harrell said, driving a thumb straight into the air.
"What would your estimate be?" Chairman Gerald Burns asked.
Harrell thought for a second, and then said it would be somewhere over $1 million, probably close to $1.5 million.
Kayla Lockhart Johnson then asked if it would be a good idea to start small, or submit the grant in parts.
After thinking again, Harrell said that not only should the committee submit a full proposal that included zoning, sewer, and drainage, he could probably find the grant funding - especially from the Housing and Urban Development Block Grant, which was recently approved and funds transferred to the state, a total of $1.2 billion.
The issue, Harrell said, would be the local matching funds, which would be 25% - or $375,000 on a $1.5 million grant.
"You'll have to talk to Mr. (Parish President Layton) Ricks and Mrs. (Parish Finance Director Jennifer) Meyers about that," Harrell explained.
The director said that grant funding can be diverted to other places and projects, but it's best to shoot for the maximum. Harrell said that the financing situation at the parish would ultimately be the determining factor.
"If (Ricks and Meyers) say they can match $1.5 million, then that's the grant we shoot for," Harrell said. "If they say $800,000, then (the committee) should reduce its scope."
Harrell did remind the committee that they have to deliver by having the parish council pass and adopt the master plan produced, by ordinance.
"Otherwise, we'll have to pay the money back in full," Harrell said, "and I'm not going to be on the hook for a half-million to a million dollars."
