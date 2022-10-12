Of that total, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is receiving nearly $37,000.
“The defund the police movement set us back years and now criminals are emboldened like never before,” Graves said in a statement. “And it’s not just in Baton Rouge or Lafourche – it’s everywhere. Louisiana is making the headlines for crime rates. This should be a wake-up call for everyone.”
Of the nearly $13.4 million coming to the state, $1.7 million is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence “so criminals can be held accountable in a quicker timeframe,” Graves said. The congressman added that another $2 million will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area, including TRUCE and others.
“[T]here is also a backlog in DNA processing so criminals are out on the streets even longer wreaking havoc,” Graves said. “We deserve safety and security, not fear or vulnerability. We are continuing to work with the DOJ, sheriff’s offices and others to identify more funding for our law enforcement community.”
Approximately $36,991 will come to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, which provides funding for law enforcement; prosecution and court; prevention and education; corrections and community corrections; drug treatment and enforcement; planning, evaluation, and technology improvement; and crime victim and witness initiatives.
The JAG Program also provides funding support for mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, such as behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.