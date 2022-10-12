Garret Graves visits Livingston Parish

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves speaks to a crowd during a meet-and-greet event hosted by Pipe & Steel Industrial in Denham Springs on Monday, June 20, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

More than $13 million from the Department of Justice will be flowing to local and state law enforcement agencies “to prevent and control crime,” according to U.S. Congressman Garret Graves.

Of that total, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is receiving nearly $37,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.