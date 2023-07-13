About three months ago, federal officials put worry in the hearts of property owners across the Baton Rouge area when they said that a long-awaited flood-control project would run out of money at the end of the year, meaning the project would halt about halfway through.
But this week, Congressman Garret Graves said he has secured the funding to make sure the project gets finished.
Graves, R-Baton Rouge, announced Thursday that the state would receive an extra $476 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finish the Comite River Diversion Canal, a decades-old project that’ll relieve flooding in the Baton Rouge area.
In a statement, Graves said he received a commitment from the Corps’ Deputy Chief of Engineers that the project would finish on the current schedule, which is sometime in the second quarter of 2025.
“We’ve seen the cost of this project more than triple since we first ‘fully funded’ it in 2018,” Graves said in a statement. “If your home construction cost tripled, heads would roll. This is no different.
“The Corps of Engineers needs to be held accountable,” Graves continued. “These cost increases are unacceptable, but we can’t allow the Comite Project to stall again as it did [for years] before we revived it.”
In the works since the 1980s, the Comite River Diversion Project aims to reduce flooding for East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes by diverting flood water in Amite River Basin to the Mississippi River.
Once completed, the canal will route high water from the Comite River through a 12-mile “man-made river” west to the Mississippi River, cutting across a stretch of land north of Baker and south of Zachary.
But the project’s price tag has dramatically increased over the years, reaching an estimate earlier in April of nearly $1 billion — triple the $342 million in 2018 when Graves announced it had received full funding. Federal officials attributed the increased costs to inflation and changes in designs.
Though the higher price put the project in jeopardy, Graves in June said he had received reassurance that it would go on.
In a phone interview with The News on Thursday, Graves said there was “lots of frustration” with the hiked price but said he couldn’t allow the project to stop, calling it the “linchpin flood protection project for the Capital Region.”
“It’s just absolutely unacceptable,” Graves said. “But the top priority is getting this project finished.”
Rep. Valarie Hodges, who has served as chairwoman of the Comite Diversion Canal Task Force since 2014, thanked Graves for "continuing to push with us." She called it
"This is awesome news," Hodges said on her Facebook page. "As chairwoman of the Comite Diversion Canal Task Force since 2014, we have been met with finger pointing, foot dragging, excuses, delays and then inflation. But thanks to Congressman Graves continuing to push with us for the completion of this project the work has not slowed down and still on track for completion."
The project is intended to decrease flood risk in the Amite River Basin, particularly in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes. Those areas were hit especially hard during the historic August 2016 floods, resulting in around 109,000 homes flooding and more than $3.8 billion in residential property damage throughout the state.
