Garret Graves visits Livingston Parish

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves speaks to a crowd during a meet-and-greet event hosted by Pipe & Steel Industrial in Denham Springs on Monday, June 20, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Though the price tag for a long-awaited flood control project is approaching $1 billion, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has promised the project will move forward, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves recently announced.

On his social media page, Graves said he got a commitment from the Corps of Engineers “that they will finish the project and there won’t be future delays.” He also said the agency will help develop a spending plan “to mitigate any other cost increases.”

