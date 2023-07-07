Though the price tag for a long-awaited flood control project is approaching $1 billion, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has promised the project will move forward, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves recently announced.
On his social media page, Graves said he got a commitment from the Corps of Engineers “that they will finish the project and there won’t be future delays.” He also said the agency will help develop a spending plan “to mitigate any other cost increases.”
“[The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers] gave a commitment this project would not be stopped or delayed,” Graves said.
In the works for decades, the Comite River Diversion Project aims to reduce flooding for East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes. Once completed, the canal will route high water from the Comite River through a 12-mile canal west to the Mississippi River, cutting across a stretch of land north of Baker and south of Zachary.
The project’s features include a control structure at the Comite River, a control structure at Lilly Bayou, three control drop structures at the intersections of the diversion channel with White, Cypress and Baton Rouge Bayous, a drop control structure in the vicinity of McHugh Road, two railroad bridges, four highway bridges and one parish road bridge, according to the Corps of Engineers.
The project will provide urban flood damage reduction to reduce risks from rainfall events/headwater flooding for residents in the area, officials have said.
But the project’s price tag has dramatically increased over the years, reaching an estimate earlier this year of more than $900 million — double the price in 2018 when Graves announced that the project was fully funded.
The higher cost put the project in jeopardy, but Graves said he has received reassurance that it would go on.
“We’ve secured the full funding in the past but new cost estimates doubled the price tag,” Graves said. “It should never have gone from fully-funded to only having half the money needed to finish. We are committed to securing the money to complete the project.”
Officials anticipate the project to be finished sometime in 2025.
