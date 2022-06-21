Livingston Parish will receive nearly $18 million in federal dollars for costs associated with Hurricane Ida response, according to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves.
The funds are being provided by FEMA, which is sending $17.7 million to Livingston Parish for debris removal and search-and-rescue operations incurred from the record-breaking storm, Graves said in a statement.
Livingston Parish was hit hard when Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021.
After making landfall around Port Fourchon, Ida made a late shift to the east and moved directly through Livingston Parish, battering the area with hurricane-force winds. The storm’s eye passed through the Town of Livingston.
“Strong storms impact all of us, Graves said. “Livingston Parish is approximately 150 miles from the coast – these funds show just how strong Hurricane Ida was and I’m glad to see Livingston Parish will get federal funding to help with its recovery efforts.”
Graves said that $15.4 million has been set aside for debris removal. Following Hurricane Ida, crews in Livingston Parish picked up more than 1 million cubic yards of debris and made around 20,000 loads to Woodside Landfill, the only debris dump-off point in the parish.
Another $2.3 million of the FEMA dollars will go toward the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to cover costs for search and rescue operations, supplies distribution, additional safety measures in the community, and other associated expenses, Graves said.
“Our law enforcement also steps up beyond their normal expectation during storms to make sure communities are safe and the rule of law is respected,” Graves said. Some of them more than likely had damaged homes and property themselves.”
Graves said his office will continue working with local stakeholders with hurricane season underway.
“We’re now two weeks into hurricane season,” Graves said. “We will keep working with our local stakeholders to make sure waterways are cleared and snagged and holding the Corps’ feet to the fire to get some of the ongoing flood protection projects – everything from Bayou Manchac efforts or the Comite and Five Bayous projects – kicked into high gear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.