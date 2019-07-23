DENHAM SPRINGS - The local drainage district is looking to grow a little.
Since its creation in the 1980s, Gravity Drainage District 1 has been focused on the maintenance of drainage channels including creeks, canals, large ditches, and a few bayous.
According to Jamie Seal, of Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES), that means the district has been playing catch up these past few years as it works to move past 'just maintenance' and into large scale projects including dredging, widening, and engineering.
QES is the engineering firm of record for the district.
According to Wesley Kinnebrew, director for the district, part of that 'catch up' process is collecting data.
The current statistics presented by District 1 are:
- 102 miles of channel, 18% of the total ditches and canals in Livingston Parish
- 53,350 residents, just over 40% of the parish population
- 25,560 homes, including 40+ neighborhoods
- 16 schools, educating over 8,000 students
- 13 governmental buildings
- 29,730 structures total
"We've been working on a (Geographic Information Systems) map of our service area," Kinnebrew said. "Whenever we collect data, it's input into that system so we have it on record and can use it in the future."
Those records include current and future projects; water levels of certain creeks and canals; reported issues in certain drainage areas; topographical information; and agreements with homeowners.
That information helps the district do their job, Kinnebrew said. "It gives us an idea of what to look for when we have heavy rains - where the problems were and could be, so we can check them out."
However, labor is limited. So Kinnebrew has asked for citizens help by calling 225-664-5827 to report drainage issues. Gravity Drainage District 1 extends from Amite Church Road in the north to Port Vincent in the south.
Kinnebrew has 18 full-time employees and 9 'seasonal workforce' employees. Servicing over 18% of the channels in Livingston Parish, or 102 miles, that work force only goes so far.
Drainage District 1 operates off a half-cent sales tax, which brought in $1,742,183 during the 2017-18 fiscal year. District 1 also has a 4.43 mills property tax that covers residences in its service area.
Therefore, in order to expand, the district is taking the route that many governmental entities have taken in present day - grant seeking.
A large project that's divided into two parts is being funded through a grant. The replacement of the bridge at Scivique Road, as well as the widening of Gray's Creek from Scivique, through 1033, to Forrest Delatte will all be funded by matching grants.
Kinnebrew was visiting Denham Springs Monday to discuss the cooperative endeavor agreement between the two groups. Kinnebrew said that it has been beneficial for the district - and Mayor Gerard Landry said the city's feeling was mutual.
"We used to have problems behind All-Star in Denham Springs until Wesley got his crew out there and identified the problem," Landry said. "There used to be 2-2.5 feet of water after a good rain, now it's dry."
Several problem areas were discussed at Monday's meeting, including Miller's Creek in south-central Denham Springs, as well as pieces of Gray's Creek inside the city, near the Willows.
Kinnebrew said that a cleaning of Miller's Creek inside the city limits, south of Veteran's Boulevard, was in the works.
Council woman Lori Lamm-Williams also brought up Cedar Creek, which Kinnebrew said is on the district's list due to silt backup near the creek's high point.
"We're glad the city let us in," Kinnebrew said. "It's part of our drainage area and it allows us to keep it all in working order."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.