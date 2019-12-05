LIVINGSTON - The ordinance committee nipped it in the bud Thursday night.
At the committee meeting before the full council convened, chairman Garry 'Frog' Talbert asked the rest of the committee if they would like to scrap the current ordinance and try to start over. Talbert suggested that the committee start from the sewer company, whoever that may be, being responsible for the line up to the grinder pump.
He also suggested outlawing grinder pumps all together.
Talbert said that if the parish could not hold the professionals involved in the process, including real estate agents, builders, and developers, 'you can't hold homeowners who might not even know responsible.'
The issue was tabled with no future date at the council later in the evening.
Eric Harrell, of Serene Acres in south Denham Springs, testified before the ordinance committee saying that he brought the issue up because he didn't want it to happen to anyone else. Harrell originally discussed the issue with his councilman, R.C. Bubba Harris (District 4), in the spring of 2019.
Harrell said that he's spent well over $20,000 on his particular grinder pump in repairs and maintenance, because of a variety of issues including (but not limited to):
- Not enough horsepower
- Not enough power to the unit
- Not large enough for the house
- Intake and outflow pipes not large enough
- Force main for the subdivision not large enough
Harrell said he visited the parish's administration but did not receive a good answer. Basically, he said, they told him there was nothing they could do.
Harrell alluded that the problem was an issue with inspection. Requests for inspection reports were met with answers of 'proprietary information,' however the subdivision did clear inspections per reports provided by the parish's permitting department.
In one of those reports, the state's Department of Health and Hospitals stated that the subdivisions Homeowner's Association would cover the costs of maintenance of the grinder pumps through dues.
There is no HoA for Serene Acres.
The ordinance had been introduced once and came up for a vote at the parish council, which would require real estate agents be responsible for disclosing grinder pumps at a home in disclosure documents for property sale. Non-disclosure would constitute a fine and possible jail time.
That ordinance was vetoed by Parish President Layton Ricks after real estate agents, including the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, lobbied against the effort. Agents also suggested the council could not encumber their state-affected license.
The council then tried to put the responsibility of builders and developers, however, there was concern regarding the passage of responsibility once the home with a grinder pump was sold again.
And the wrong ordinance was introduced.
Talbert said the committee will take up action on new language for the ordinance starting in 2020.
