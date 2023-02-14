Officials gathered in Walker to celebrate the launch of a nearly $3 million project that’ll bring high-speed internet to hundreds of underserved homes and small businesses in Livingston Parish.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Congressman Garret Graves, and other community leaders joined Spectrum officials at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center on Tuesday to break ground on construction of a fiber-optic network buildout.
The project will ultimately bring gigabit broadband and other services to more than 500 homes and small businesses that currently lack access to high-speed connections.
In a statement, Edwards said, though progress has been made, there are still “many people across the state who do not have access to a reliable and affordable internet connection.” He singled out Spectrum for working to bring “affordable high speed connectivity to rural, unserved communities” through the state’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) broadband program.
“This partnership is a step toward improving health outcomes, growing our economy, and enhancing quality of life for so many Louisianans,” Edwards said.
In August, a $1.73 million GUMBO grant was awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to rural areas of the parish. Spectrum is combining the grant with a $1.25 million investment to extend its broadband network in the area, bringing the total project to nearly $3 million.
The total buildout will connect more than 500 homes and small businesses to gigabit broadband, with starting speeds of 300 Mbps, officials said.
“Livingston Parish is one of the fastest growing parishes in the state and the south,” Graves said. “It is critical that infrastructure maintain pace with this growth — which is why utilizing federal funds in collaboration with Livingston Parish, Charter and the state is so important.
“Students, families and businesses will soon experience superior Internet connections and speeds that will provide the tools and tech to make them prepared, efficient and productive.”
The GUMBO grants are part of a statewide push to eliminate the “digital divide” — the gap between those who have the resources to access, afford and understand technology and those who do not. The “digital divide” became apparent in the state once the COVID-19 pandemic struck and forced school, work, and healthcare to shift online.
Locally, the grant acquisition was made possible thanks to the efforts of Link Up LIVINGston, a committee created in 2021 to address challenges related to connectivity, specifically access, affordability, and digital literacy. State Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., worked with the Livingston Parish Council to create the committee.
Since its inception, the committee has worked with providers to bring broadband infrastructure investment into Livingston Parish, as well as with other entities to provide digital literacy opportunities.
In addition to the broadband expansion, the committee also secured $20,000 to implement a pilot program to improve the digital literacy rate by 50 percent over five years. Livingston was one of five parishes in the state selected for the program.
“We’ve seen unprecedented investments that are resulting in efficient and expeditious deployment of high-speed internet access to our most rural pockets of Louisiana,” Mincey said. “Today, we celebrate breaking ground on Spectrum’s public-private partnership with the state to advance broadband connectivity in Livingston Parish.”
The Livingston Parish GUMBO grant is one of three Spectrum has earned to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to underserved areas of the state. So far, Spectrum has received $10 million in GUMBO grants to connect more than 2,100 homes and small businesses across three Louisiana parishes.
ConnectLA, Louisiana’s Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity, distributed the grants.
“Broadband is a vital resource for work, learning and personal connection,” said Tony Sieiro, Spectrum Area Vice President in Louisiana. “Through ConnectLA and GUMBO grants, Spectrum will join with Louisiana to bring broadband and more to thousands of families and small businesses across the state — leveraging our capability as the state’s largest broadband provider to further close the digital divide.”
Spectrum also donated $6,000 and 15 laptops to the Southeastern Livingston Center.
