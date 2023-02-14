Livingston Parish broadband expansion

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, at left, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a broadband expansion at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Also pictured is Gov. John Bel Edwards.

 David Gray | The News

Officials gathered in Walker to celebrate the launch of a nearly $3 million project that’ll bring high-speed internet to hundreds of underserved homes and small businesses in Livingston Parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Congressman Garret Graves, and other community leaders joined Spectrum officials at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center on Tuesday to break ground on construction of a fiber-optic network buildout.

