More than 500 homes and small businesses in underserved areas in Livingston Parish will be able to receive high-speed internet thanks to the acquisition of a grant aimed at improving broadband, officials have announced.
A $1.73 million grant was awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to rural areas of the parish that currently lack access to high-speed connections.
Spectrum said it will combine the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant with a $1.25 million investment to extend its broadband network in the area, bringing the total project to $3 million.
The total buildout will connect more than 500 homes and small businesses to gigabit broadband, with starting speeds of 300 Mbps.
“Livingston Parish residents have waited a long time for this,” said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves in a statement. “We’ve been working with parish, state, and federal partners as well as Spectrum for years to make this possible.
“More reliable internet could be the difference in bridging the gap for kids in a zip code that may not be able to complete homework at home, or a small business that has been needing a helping hand to help increase real-time marketing online. We appreciate their partnership and outcomes, and we look forward to similar success in parishes across South Louisiana.”
The GUMBO grants are part of a statewide push to eliminate the “digital divide” — the gap between those who have the resources to access, afford and understand technology and those who do not.
The “digital divide” became apparent in the state once the COVID-19 pandemic struck and forced school, work, and healthcare to shift online. Earlier this summer, officials said Louisiana was receiving $130 million from the America Rescue Plan to bring affordable internet access to more than 66,000 households and small businesses in 50 parishes.
Locally, the grant acquisition was made possible thanks to the efforts of Link Up LIVINGston, an 11-person committee that was created last year to address challenges related to connectivity, specifically access, affordability, and digital literacy.
The committee also secured $20,000 to implement a pilot program to improve the digital literacy rate by 50 percent over five years. Livingston was one of five parishes in the state selected for the program.
Jack Varnado, chairman of the Link Up LIVINGston, lauded the efforts of Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., who spearheaded the formation of the committee, and his fellow members to “bring broadband infrastructure investment into Livingston Parish, as well as with other entities to provide digital literacy opportunities.”
“Livingston Parish welcomes more broadband expansion to our communities and now through the state’s broadband program, Spectrum can expand to more homes and small businesses in need of high-speed internet access,” Varnado said.
Overall, Spectrum was awarded more than $10 million in GUMBO grants to connect 2,167 homes and small businesses in three Louisiana parishes. ConnectLA, Louisiana’s Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity, distributed the grants.
The ConnectLA grants build upon Spectrum’s network availability in Louisiana, where the company employs nearly 300 residents and serves 163,000 customers in 45 communities. The company operates its largest employment centers in Slidell, Hammond, and Thibodaux.
“Public-private partnerships are a vital strategy for connecting unserved communities,” said Brent Golleher, Sr., manager of government affairs for Spectrum in Louisiana, in a statement.
“Through ConnectLA, Spectrum will join with Louisiana to bring gigabit broadband and more to thousands of families and small businesses — leveraging our capability as the state’s largest broadband provider to further close the digital divide.”
