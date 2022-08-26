Laptop

More than 500 homes and small businesses in underserved areas in Livingston Parish will be able to receive high-speed internet thanks to the acquisition of a grant aimed at improving broadband, officials have announced.

A $1.73 million grant was awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to rural areas of the parish that currently lack access to high-speed connections.

