Halfway through the year, Livingston Parish home sales are down by 40 percent from the same time in 2022, according to new figures.
Sales are pending on another 866 homes, a drop of 33.4 percent from the 1,300 last year. New listings are also down, falling from 1,474 last year to 1,046 this year (a decrease of 29 percent).
Those declines are greater than the averages for the Greater Baton Rouge area, which covers East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes, according to the association's latest report. But combined, the three parishes are still reporting drop-offs from last year.
East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes had a combined 4,504 home sales through June, a 31.7-percent fall from the 6,590 sold halfway through 2022, figures show. The three parishes also reported decreases in pending sales (from 6,479 in 2022 to 4,907 in 2023) and new listings (from 7,835 to 6,132).
Approximately 142 Livingston Parish homes were sold last month, a decline from 222 — or 36 percent — sales in June 2022, figures show. That’s also a drop from the 155 Livingston Parish home sales in May.
Through the first six months, the average Livingston Parish home has stayed on the market for 56 days, up from 40 days through the same timeframe last year. The median sale price through June 2023 is barely up from last year, rising to $240,000 from $239,900, figures show.
There were 410 homes for sale at the end of June, a 25-percent increase from the 328 homes on the market in June 2022. At the current rate of sales, the existing inventory would be exhausted in just under three months — nearly twice as much as the 1.5 months in June 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.