Drone neighborhood shot
McHugh David | The News

Halfway through the year, Livingston Parish home sales are down by 40 percent from the same time in 2022, according to new figures.

Through June, sales have closed on approximately 790 homes in Livingston Parish, a decrease of 543 home sales in the first six months last year, according to the latest report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

