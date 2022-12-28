Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel celebrates new ownership

Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel celebrated its new ownership during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 9.
Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel celebrated its new ownership during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 9.
Staff, family, friends, and officials from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce attended the event.
Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel first opened in 2003 and has been in the dance community ever since. Brandy Major, the new owner, first became a business owner in 2021 when she started an online business boutique that sells women’s athleisure wear.
Nine months later, Major embarked on a new business venture and purchased Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel, where she will continue the legacy that started nearly 20 years ago.
Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel sells dancewear, gymnastics leotards, athleisure/workout wear and so much more. The business has also expanded its inventory to include products from BB Fit, Brandy’s online business and are receiving new arrivals daily.
Hannah’s Dancewear is located at 2626 South Range Avenue, Suite 400, in Denham Springs and can be reached at (225) 667-1847 or at www.facebook.com/hannahsdw.
