DENHAM SPRINGS – Motorists on Hatchell Lane can expect a second day of delays as the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) does some ditch work.
Traffic on Hatchell Lane was reduced Monday to one lane at Denham Springs Junior High while a DOTD backhoe and workers cleaned and improved the ditch to handle drainage.
The crew returned Tuesday with a different machine to unclog culverts.
Hatchell Lane was again narrowed to one lane with traffic alternating in both directions guided by flagmen.
Mayor Gerard Landry said drainage problems were causing water to stay in the school parking lot and he had been contacted by school system officials and asked to help.
Since Hatchell Lane is a state road, this type of work falls under DOTD, Landry said. The mayor said he called the local DOTD office in Walker.
“They were very cooperative and very receptive to help,” Landry said.
