Havard Concrete Pumping, a locally-owned and operated concrete pumping company, celebrated its opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 10.
The ceremony was held in partnership with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Eric Havard, owner of the company, was present to cut the ribbon at the event. Also in attendance were Havard Concrete Pumping staff members, dignitaries from Sen. John Kennedy’s office and the Attorney General’s office, and Chamber officials.
Located in Denham Springs, Havard Concrete Pumping specializes in concrete placement and pumping using a state-of-the-art Putzmeister line pump. The company also has a variety of boom pumps.
Havard Concrete Pumping serves both residential and commercial customers throughout Denham Springs and the surrounding areas.
