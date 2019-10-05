The polls are jumping early for voters, as the numbers reported by the Registrar just keep going up.
POLL | Do you plan to early vote?
Early voting will be open at both the Denham Springs - Walker branch library (8101 US-190, Denham Springs, LA 70726) as well as the Registrar of Voters office in Livingston (29938 S Magnolia St, Livingston, LA 70754). Both locations will be open from Saturday, September 28th, to Saturday, October 5th with the exception of Sunday, the 29th. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. all six days.
Jared Andrews issued a statement Friday night at 8,884 have voted early with one day, Saturday, remaining. Andrews said that he hopes the total will break 10,000, and that he's proud of the effort with the parish's new satellite location for early voting.
"I think it is fair to say that the (Denham Springs - Walker Branch) Library is a success," he said.
Under normal circumstances, voters would report to the Registrar's office in Livingston to cast their ballots early. However, after the 2016 flood, the registrar teamed up with the Clerk of Court to open a satellite location at Juban Crossing - in what is now 'Five Below.'
That was a resounding success, with nearly 19,000 voters turning up to the polls early.
After a break, this spring Clerk of Court Jason Harris announced that he and Andrews would be teaming up again to open the satellite location at the library, which was given the blessing of the Secretary of State as well as the head of the library system Giovanni Tairov.
While the first election to use the satellite location in the spring of 2019 had low turnout, due to a relatively small geographic serving, it has paid dividends for the fall's ballot.
5,248 voted early in the 2015 gubernatorial election, and Andrews hopes that will double. That election drew a 37% total turnout from parish voters or, 29,299 of 78,256 registered.
