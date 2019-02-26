Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.