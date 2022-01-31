During his 20 years as sheriff, when Livingston Parish was still a small, rural community on the outskirts of Baton Rouge, Odom Graves lived by a simple mantra.
Help everybody you can.
Always one for the underdog, it’s a message Graves instilled in anyone who worked in his department, from the deputies patrolling the streets to those who worked in the tax office.
And it’s a message that his son, Willie Graves, heard his entire life — and one he kept close to heart.
“One thing I learned from daddy was you help everybody you can,” Willie Graves said. “That was his mantra. As a young deputy, I’d ask how he did that, and he’d say ‘I didn’t say help everybody. I said help everybody you can. There’s some people you can’t help, but if you can, you do it.’”
That mantra was always on Willie Graves’ mind during a life spent in the sheriff’s office, first as a child accompanying his father to work and then when he succeeded him as the top law enforcement official in Livingston Parish.
A lifelong resident of the parish, Willie Graves watched his beloved home go from a backwoods parish to a robust suburban community. Though he oversaw and had a hand in the parish’s rapid growth, Graves said he made sure to always “think of the little guy” — just as his father had done.
“Daddy was always for the underdog,” Graves said. “He was always for the little guy and people who didn’t have a chance. Those are the ones he wanted to help. So I always kept that close to heart.”
For his work in the parish, Willie Graves will be honored with the Bob Easterly Award, given for contributions to economic development in the parish, when the Livingston Economic Development Council holds its annual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Forrest Grove Plantation. Tickets to attend are $23 each and can be bought by emailing lisa@ledc.net or calling (225) 686-3982. The deadline to RSVP is Tuesday, Feb. 8.
During the meeting, the council will recognize a person who maintained safety for the parish’s explosion in residents and businesses.
Graves spent his entire career in law enforcement, starting as a deputy in 1976 before retiring as sheriff 36 years later. He was elected sheriff for four terms, holding the position from 1996 until his retirement in 2012.
As sheriff, Graves expanded the department alongside the parish’s rapid growth in population, increasing it from 30 employees when he joined the department to 260 by the time he left office.
He created a K-9 Division with dogs trained for apprehension and drug detection, started a full-time Narcotics Division and a Special Response Team (SRT) for hostage and other crisis situations, built and staffed a training center, and added a Motor Division to handle accidents and traffic.
Graves also formed an Aviation Division and increased the number of deputies dealing with juvenile offenders and river patrol.
On the financial side, Graves had a hand in the acquisition of Bass Pro, which has been an economic engine for the parish.
It’s for those reasons and more that the development council chose Graves as this year’s winner of its top honor named in memory of Bob Easterly, the former executive vice president of Hancock Bank of Louisiana who was also a founding member of the LEDC.
As sheriff, Graves worked closely with Easterly and said being recognized with an award given in memory of his friend is “an honor in itself.”
“When they called me and told me I was this year’s winner, I was very honored to say the least, because if anyone knew Bob, they knew what kind of man he was and what he represented,” Graves said. “To be anywhere akin to him in any way is an honor in itself.”
Buddy Wells, a former LEDC chairman and longtime member, said Graves’ contributions to the parish’s ascent cannot be overlooked, which is why he was “unanimously” voted to receive the award.
“We always want to recognize people who have done things that have helped the parish move forward,” Wells said. “Livingston Parish is made up of a lot of great people, and Willie’s one of the ones that helped bring it to where it is today. He’s what Livingston Parish is all about.”
Born in 1957, one year after his father became a deputy, Willie Graves spent his early years tagging along at the sheriff’s office. He can remember when the department had only four jail cells on the top floors of the old courthouse, recalling a childhood that was much like “The Andy Griffith Show.”
“My life was like that growing up,” Graves said. “I have a lot of great fond memories of that time.”
Graves officially joined the department at 19 as a dispatcher and jailer. In 1977, he moved to road patrol, a position he’d hold until a life-changing incident two years later.
In February 1979, Graves was working a wreck on Highway 190 when a driver struck him from behind. He suffered numerous injuries, underwent multiple surgeries, and spent months in a wheelchair before returning to work a year later.
Because of the extent of his injuries, Graves’ days on the streets were done — though not his time in the department.
“That wreck changed the course of my career,” he said.
After recovering, Graves was assigned a position in administration, where he was able to learn the ins and outs of the sheriff’s office. He was a leading figure in the aftermath of the 1983 Livingston Parish Train Derailment and was eventually promoted to chief criminal deputy, a position he held for 13 years before running for sheriff.
When asked why he decided to run for sheriff, Graves said it wasn’t because of political aspiration. Simply put, “it was in the family.”
“That’s all I ever knew,” he said. “If your dad owns a hardware store and you work there, there’s a good chance you’re gonna run that store when he leaves. It was just the natural thing to do. But in this case, you have to have a few thousand other people agree to that and vote for you.”
Even while his father was sheriff, Graves was always trying to modernize the department. Though the elder Graves didn’t stymie his son’s ambition, he stressed the importance of letting change occur “slowly and naturally” to help the parish maintain its “country charm.”
The younger Graves found that difficult at times.
“I had to restrain myself because there was so much I wanted to do so quickly, but my dad would rein me in,” he said. “Daddy would agree with things we needed to change, but he always said we couldn’t throw it on people too fast.”
Though he was eager to “shake things up,” Graves knew his father was right and that change had to arise “organically.” He gave one example that came shortly after the department received its first helicopter. Though many were in support of the acquisition, he said there “were some naysayers.”
That is, until the helicopter enabled deputies to find a missing child in the woods one dark and cold night.
“Then everyone loved the helicopters,” Graves said. “That made people get it. So it was a balance between letting people who had been here all their lives know that the down-home feel was not going to change, but reassuring the new people that their needs would be met.
“So we did it at a pace that was good, slowly and naturally. We made a division and then let the people see how it would benefit them. Once they saw it was good, we went to the next step.”
By modernizing the sheriff’s office and keeping the crime rate lower than other neighboring parishes, Graves helped make Livingston Parish a desirable place to live — and move to. In 1980, the parish’s population stood at roughly 58,000. That more than doubled by 2010, two years before Graves retired, when the parish reported more than 128,000 people.
“When I worked at the sheriff’s office in the 70s and 80s and 90s, that’s when Livingston Parish really started to come into its own,” Graves said. “We had the flight from Baton Rouge and other parishes coming to our parish for our school system and way of life. So I had to go with that growth.”
The sheriff’s office’s ability to keep crime at a minimum is what prompted residents and businesses to move here, Wells said.
“People want to move to Livingston Parish because of the lack of crime,” Wells said. “There’s always gonna be crime, but it’s a much safer place to live than other places where crime is through the roof. Under [Graves’] leadership, the sheriff’s office has done such a great job with crime, and that has passed on to Jason Ard.”
Though much of his time was spent enforcing the law, Graves made sure his department was involved with the community.
In 1987, he started the Christmas Crusade, which has since provided holiday gifts to thousands of children in need every December. He also spearheaded a fishing rodeo that morphed into “Kids Fun Day,” a day of free games, rides, light shows, and food that attracted 14,000 people in its last year in 2000.
Another crowd favorite was the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Band, which delighted thousands of music lovers over the years. Made up of talented deputies, the band performed as many as 100 shows in some years, playing for free at nursing homes, wedding receptions, and festivals — and even opening for big acts like LeAnn Rimes and Vince Gill.
“We did all that as a service to the parish,” Graves said. “It became part of the services we provided. People came to expect it. My life and career was not just enforcing the law and putting people in jail and collecting their property taxes. It was so much more, just being involved in the community and doing things for other people and trying to make people’s lives a little better.”
Since his retirement, Graves said he has watched the sheriff’s office continue to grow alongside its parish, crediting current Sheriff Jason Ard for “taking the department to where it is now.”
Graves also expressed gratitude at having a hand in the parish’s transformation over the last half-century.
“I’ve had a great life, a great career,” Graves said. “A lot of things happened personally and professionally, but I’m still standing, and I’m blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.