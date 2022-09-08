A Livingston Parish judge agreed to postpone arguments in a middle school librarian’s defamation lawsuit against two men she claims harassed her through social media after she spoke against restricting book access in a public meeting this summer.
Judge Erika Sledge will hear arguments between Amanda Jones, a local librarian, and defendants Michael Lunsford and Ryan Thames in 21st Judicial District Court on Sept. 21.
In a lawsuit filed last month, Jones claimed Lunsford and Thames defamed her reputation through a series of Facebook posts following her comments against book censorship during a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in July. Among the allegations, the lawsuit accuses Lunsford and Thames of falsely labeling Jones as an advocate for keeping "pornographic" materials in the parish library's children's section.
Sledge granted the continuance to allow Lunsford’s attorney, Charles Chassaignac, more time to prepare to respond to the charges against his client. Chassaignac was officially secured as Lunsford’s counsel on Aug. 29, he said in court Wednesday.
Late last month, Thames’ attorney Joseph Long filed a motion to strike Jones’ lawsuit, describing it as an attempt to restrict Thames’ right to free speech. During Wednesday’s hearing, Chassignac said he intends to file a similar motion in the coming days, which is why he sought a continuance.
Ellyn Clevenger, Jones’ attorney, agreed with the continuance since much of the evidence against Lunsford and Thames is “intertwined.”
The postponement marks the latest development in a fierce debate surrounding where books should be placed in public libraries, a debate that has raged across the country for years but just recently made its way to Livingston Parish.
Locally, the conversation gained traction during the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control’s July 19 meeting when a board member proposed discussing “book content.” During that meeting, board member Erin Sandefur suggested that the board “look into” books that may contain sexually explicit content “too strong” for children.
Sandefur’s proposition drew backlash from most who attended the standing-room only meeting, with many referring to it as a veiled attempt to ban books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues.
But others argued that parents should have a greater say in what materials are available to children in public libraries and said that some items should be either removed or placed in a section away from young readers.
No action was taken during the July meeting, though the conversation is expected to continue in future board meetings.
Last month, the Livingston Parish Council and Parish President Layton Ricks weighed in on the matter, unanimously approving a resolution that asked the library system to move books “of a sexual nature” from the children’s section to the adult’s section.
Jones, a local librarian and president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, was among those who spoke against censorship or relocation during the July 19 meeting. In a prepared statement, Jones said that book challenges “often target marginalized” groups, such as minorities and the LBGTQ community, and that parents are responsible for their own children’s reading “and nobody else’s.”
“All members of our community deserve to be seen, have access to information, and see themselves, in our public library collection,” Jones said in the meeting. “Censoring and relocating books and displays is harmful to our community, but will be extremely harmful to our most vulnerable – our children.”
Lunsford, director of the Lafayette-based group Citizens for a New Louisiana, also spoke at the meeting and said it was “reasonable” for parents to want safeguards in the library to keep children from being able to read sexually explicit material.
“I didn’t see LGTBQ. I didn’t see sexual content. I didn’t see anything [like that],” Lunsford said in the meeting.
In August, Jones filed a civil lawsuit against Lunsford and Thames, claiming they “initiated [a] public campaign” on social media to defame her reputation in the days and weeks after the library board of control meeting. Her lawsuit, which has gained national attention, seeks damages and a restraining order to prevent the two from speaking about her publicly.
In the suit, Clevenger alleges that Lunsford and Thames falsely labeled Jones as a “pedophile” who wants to teach young children about anal sex. She included posts Lunsford and Thames made on their social media platforms, Citizens for a New Louisiana and Bayou State of Mind, respectively, that portrayed Jones as ”a criminal and a pedophile – one who supports dissemination of ‘pornographic materials’ to elementary children.”
In the days after the meeting, Lunsford posted a picture of Jones, according to her lawsuit, with the following caption: “Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic material in the kid’s section?”
Clevenger said the organization’s Facebook page made other posts about Jones over the next few weeks, including one that insisted Jones believes “sharing erotica and instructing juveniles on sex acts is progressive.”
The lawsuit also claims that Lunsford has made at least five public information requests to Jones’ employer, which Clevenger said “are designed to harass and intimidate” Jones.
In the lawsuit, Clevenger accused Thames of making similar remarks about Jones on social media, including one that suggested Jones was “advocating teaching anal sex to 11-year-olds.” Thames’ posts and memes, Clevenger said, suggested that Jones was “sexually targeting children; was providing guidance for middle schools to teach oral and anal sex; and was grooming children to be sexually molested.”
Clevenger said Lunsford and Thames’ posts, which she called “false in every aspect,” have caused Jones to “suffer anxiety and emotional distress,” even resulting in death threats.
The lawsuit requests that a judge prohibit Lunsford and Thames from mentioning Jones on social media or contacting her in any way.
“A private citizen arguing against a policy of content-based restrictions on the availability of books in public libraries is, quite simply, a patriot, acting to protect the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” Clevenger wrote.
“Amanda Jones’ patriotism, however, does not make her a public figure, nor should it subject her to harassment, ridicule, and accusations of the most despicable of criminal predilections.”
Thames’ attorney Long invoked the First Amendment when he filed a motion to strike the lawsuit altogether, calling Jones’ lawsuit “pitifully weak” and arguing that Thames’ Facebook posts were an expression of free speech.
In the filing, Long referred to Jones as a “limited public figure” because she “voluntarily injected herself into a matter of public concern” and made a speech “to influence the public” about an issue.
“She went to the meeting, she identified herself as President of the Librarians Association, and then ‘thrust herself’ to the forefront of the particular public controversy by making a speech to influence the resolution of the issues involved,” Long said in court filings.
Long also accused the lawsuit of being what is known as a SLAPP – a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation – that “impermissibly seeks to restrain Thames from exercising his right of free speech.” He asked that the case be dismissed and that Jones pay for Thames’ legal fees.
“The First Amendment protects citizens from these kinds of SLAPP suits, designed to bully, intimidate, and chill Free Speech and Freedom of the Press,” Long wrote.
Lunsford’s attorney said in court Wednesday that he also intends on filing a motion to strike the lawsuit ahead of the next hearing, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 21.
