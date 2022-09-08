Livingston Parish Courthouse

Livingston Parish Courthouse

 David Gray | The News

A Livingston Parish judge agreed to postpone arguments in a middle school librarian’s defamation lawsuit against two men she claims harassed her through social media after she spoke against restricting book access in a public meeting this summer.

Judge Erika Sledge will hear arguments between Amanda Jones, a local librarian, and defendants Michael Lunsford and Ryan Thames in 21st Judicial District Court on Sept. 21.

