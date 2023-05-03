Construction is underway for the City Parc Shopping Center, a new commercial development in Walker.
The 11,000-square-foot building is located at 10161 Florida Blvd., on the corner of Florida Boulevard and Highway 447 (Walker North Road). Construction, which is being done by Blount General Contractors, began in November.
