Denham Springs water tower

Pictured is a water tower in Denham Springs on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

More than 75 percent of Livingston Parish’s nearly 30 water systems received an A or B rating in the Louisiana Department of Health’s final 2022 report, which was released earlier this month.

The water grades were enabled under Act 98 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, according to the Department of Health. Known as the “Community Drinking Water Accountability Rule,” the grades are calculated using points assigned to seven standards that evaluate the system’s infrastructure, sustainability and overall water quality.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.