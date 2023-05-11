More than 75 percent of Livingston Parish’s nearly 30 water systems received an A or B rating in the Louisiana Department of Health’s final 2022 report, which was released earlier this month.
The water grades were enabled under Act 98 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, according to the Department of Health. Known as the “Community Drinking Water Accountability Rule,” the grades are calculated using points assigned to seven standards that evaluate the system’s infrastructure, sustainability and overall water quality.
Officials released final water grades for 951 community water systems across the state on May 1. The final report followed the release of preliminary grades in January. Beginning in 2024, only final grades will be published, according to the Department of Health.
Each water system was given a letter grade and a score out of 100 possible points, officials said. Grades are based on a number of categories but only pertain to the calendar year, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31.
The grades are based on seven standards: federal water quality, state water quality, financial sustainability, operations and maintenance, infrastructure, customer satisfaction, and secondary contaminants. The preliminary grades didn’t include financial sustainability and customer satisfaction.
Additionally, water systems were eligible for up to 10 bonus points for maintaining asset management plans, a storage assessment and maintenance program, a well assessment and maintenance program and for participating in a capacity development program or management training program.
In the final report, Livingston Parish fared better than most. Of its 29 community water systems, approximately 24 received an above-average grade, or 82 percent. That is a higher rate than the statewide average of 67 percent.
There were 17 water systems that received an A, including seven that received perfect scores. Water systems that received a score of 100 points or greater were: Diversion Water (Chinquapin), Diversion Water (Olivia Rose), Diversion Water (Terry Harbor Campsites), Diversion Water (Water Front West), Magnolia Water Utilities (Lakeside East), Magnolia Water Utilities (Highland Ridge), and Magnolia Water Utilities (Riverscape @ Clio Subdivision).
Five water systems received an average to below average grade, according for 17 percent of the parish’s water systems.
The lowest grade was the Springfield Mobile Home Park, which received a score of 23 for an “F.” The water system had violations in six of the seven categories, including federal and state water quality, infrastructure, and operations and management.
The Town of Killian’s water system reported a score of 65 for a “D,” also reporting deductions in six of the seven categories.
Water grade distribution in Livingston Parish
A: 17 systems, or 58 percent
B: 7 systems, or 24 percent
C: 10 systems, or 10 percent
D: 1 system, or 3
F: 1 system, or 3 percent
Listed below are grades for Livingston Parish’s community water systems. To view a more detailed report on your community water system, click here.
(Editor’s note: The letter grade in parenthesis is the water system’s preliminary grade.)
Colyell Community Water
Final grade - B (A)
Final score - 89/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 1 point; Customer Satisfaction; 10 points
City of Denham Springs
Final grade - B (A)
Final score - 85/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points; Customer Satisfaction; 10 points
Fourth Ward Water Works
Grade - B (A)
Score - 80/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 10 points; Customer Satisfaction; 10 points
Town of Livingston
Grade - B (A)
Score - 80/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 10 points; Customer Satisfaction; 10 points
Town of Walker
Grade - A (A)
Score - 94/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points; Customer Satisfaction; 6 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Bonus - 10 points
River Pines Plantation Utilities
Grade - C (A)
Score - 78/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 2 points; Financial Stability, 10 points; Customer Satisfaction, 10 points
French Settlement Water Company (French Settlement)
Grade - B (A)
Score - 89/100
Violations - Customer Satisfaction, 6 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Town of Albany
Grade - A (A)
Score - 99/100 (80/80)
Violations - Customer Satisfaction, 1 point
French Settlement Water Company (Springfield area)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 93/100
Violations - Customer Satisfaction, 2 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
French Settlement Water Company (White Hall/Head of Island)
Grade - B (A)
Score - 84/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 1 point; Customer Satisfaction, 10 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Diversion Water (Olivia Rose)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 100/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points
Bonus - 5 points
Town of Killian
Grade - D (C)
Score - 65/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 2 points; Financial Stability, 10 points; Operations & Maintenance, 3 points; Infrastructure, 5 points; Customer Satisfaction, 10 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Springfield Mobile Home Park
Grade - F (F)
Score - 23/100
Violations - Federal Water Quality, 25 points; State Water Quality, 6 points; Financial Stability, 10 points; Operations & Maintenance, 6 points; Infrastructure, 20 points; Customer Satisfaction, 10 points
Diversion Water (Terry Harbor Campsites)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 100/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points
Bonus - 5 points
Ward II Water District
Grade - C (A)
Score - 79/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 1 point; Financial Stability, 5 points; Customer Satisfaction, 10 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
French Settlement Water Company (Oak Ridge)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 99/100
Violations - Customer Satisfaction, 1 point
Jims Trailer Park
Grade - B (A)
Score - 80/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 10 points; Customer Satisfaction, 10 points
Magnolia Water Utilities (Highland Ridge)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 105/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 1 point; Customer Satisfaction, 4 points
Bonus - 10 points
French Settlement Water Company (Pine Haven)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 94/100
Violations - Customer Satisfaction, 1 point; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Magnolia Water Utilities (Lakeside East)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 107/100
Violations - Customer Satisfaction, 3 points
Bonus - 10 points
Diversion Water (Montrose Subdivision)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 99/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 1 point; Financial Stability, 5 points
Bonus - 5 points
Diversion Water (Water Front West)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 100/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Bonus - 10 points
Magnolia Water Utilities (Riverscape @ Clio Subdivision)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 110/100
Bonus - 10 points
Diversion Water (River Highlands)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 92/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points; Customer Satisfaction, 3 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Bonus - 5 points
Diversion Water (Chinquapin)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 100/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points
Bonus - 5 points
Diversion Water (Old Mill Settlement)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 95/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Bonus - 5 points
Diversion Water (Cypress Point)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 95/100
Violations - Financial Stability, 5 points; Secondary Contaminants, 5 points
Bonus - 5 points
Carter Plantation
Grade - C (A)
Score - 77/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 3 points; Financial Stability, 10 points; Customer Satisfaction, 10 points
Diversion Water (Stonehill)
Grade - A (A)
Score - 99/100
Violations - State Water Quality, 1 point; Financial Stability, 5 points
Bonus - 5 points
