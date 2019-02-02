WALKER – A rapidly growing company has found its way into a fast-growing city.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 31 marked the official grand opening for Lake Urgent Care, located on 29373 La. 447 South, across from Carter’s Supermarket.
The opening marked the 50th location and the 25th in partnership with Franciscan Missionary of Our Lady Health System. The first Lake Urgent Care opened in 1999 on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
Lake Urgent Care operates in five other states – Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, North Carolina, and Texas. Expansion will continue this year with a move into Georgia and South Carolina.
The Walker location marks the third for Livingston Parish, along with clinics on Hwy. 16 between Denham Springs and Watson, and the location which opened one year ago on Vincent Road in Denham Springs.
Livingston Parish figures well into the Lake Urgent Care growth plan, CEO Steve Sellars said.
“Livingston Parish has been one of the fastest growing communities not only in the Baton Rouge area, but the entire state of Louisiana,” he said. “There has been significant growth in terms of new residences as well as new commercial development, so we’re extremely excited to be that.”
The opening of the clinic falls in place with the fast-paced growth in Walker, said John Blount, who served as the 2018 Chairman of the Board for the Livingston parish Chamber of Commerce.
“I won’t mention any names, but there’s some folks in this room who can remember when this road was a gravel road,” he said.
The addition of Lake Urgent Care will serve as another boost to quality of life in the City of Walker, Mayor Jimmy Watson said.
“This will be a major asset to Walker, and I’m pretty sure we will be able to use it ourselves for some of the things we do for our employees,” he said. “By the way, I’m the one who remembers when this was a gravel road.”
Lake Urgent Care leased the property and building from Walker resident Janelle Tessier.
The 3,500-square-foot clinic – built by Salco Construction Inc. of Baton Rouge – includes six patient rooms, an X-ray room, an occupational health area and an in-house for blood work and drug testing.
Our mission is to provide convenient access to quality healthcare services,” Sellars said. “We’re open seven days a week, no appointment is necessary with extended hours, and we’re even open on holidays.
“Our mission is to provide convenient access to quality healthcare from a medical staff of providers that can take care of a wide variety of conditions that they would normally go to an emergency room at a significantly higher cost,” Sellars said. “We’re also able to coordinate follow-up care through Franciscan Missionary Healthcare.”
The clinic is open seven days a week, including holidays. Hours are 8 a.m. - 8 pm. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.
