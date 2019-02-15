DENHAM SPRINGS - Hero K9 is pleased to announce that an equipment grant has been awarded to the Denham Springs Police Department for their K9 Koi. An in-squad kennel will be provided to the agency at no cost, thanks to the generosity and support of the public, through donations to Hero K9's online fundraiser whose funds were designated to K9 Koi's equipment grant request.
K9 Koi is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois certified in Patrol, Tracking/Trailing, and Narcotics. He is assigned to Officer Joseph Babin of the Denham Springs Police Dept. in Louisiana. During his first week on patrol, K9 Koi found a very large amount of narcotics which led to a large arrest and seizure. Koi is very active, loves playing tug of war, and fetch. He is a chewer and loves his rubber chew toys. He is very loving, but only when he wants to be. Koi does not like the bath.
The in-squad kennel, valued at $2,500 and made by American Aluminum in Perry, FL, will be shipped directly to the department through Hero K9’s distributor, Streicher's, in Minneapolis, MN, proudly serving public safety professionals since 1953. A complimentary BarkBox will also be sent to the department for each K9 receiving equipment related to this grant award, thanks to Bark & Co., in New York, NY.
ABOUT HERO K9:
Hero K9 is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to protecting our nation by raising funds to provide the Public Safety community with K9s, training, and necessary equipment.
Want to help provide equipment to a K9 near you? Visit www.herok9.org/donate > Active Fundraisers.
Tax-deductible donations may be made to our general fund or through our equipment sponsor program. To learn more, donate, or request an application, visit www.herok9.org or call 681-4HeroK9 (681-443-7659).
Hero K9 – Ensuring the Provision, Preparation, and Protection of Public Safety K9s™
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.