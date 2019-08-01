LIVINGSTON – Both the early 20th century and the coming 21st century got their due in summer construction projects by the Livingston Parish school system.
All of the renovation projects, along with the addition of new classroom buildings at two schools and a new sports complex and STEM and robotic center will be completed when the school year begins, according to Joe Murphy school superintendent.
And depending on who you ask, everyone has their favorite project.
“It’s awesome. They did wonders,” said Kenny Kraft, principal of Maurepas High School, which saw its original building – more than 100 years – give some touchups.
Windows were replaced. Window frames repaired. Exterior cracks sealed. New gutters. Classrooms renovated.
LIVINGSTON – The last day of school in May ends the academic year, but it is not the last of anything for the Livingston Parish school system.
But the original hardwood floors were preserved intact, Kraft said.
While the building has been improved, architect Jim Ziler, of Ziler of Associates, said it was an exciting challenge his firm does not get on every project.
“The building is over 100 years old. We liked renovating something like that, a historical restoration project,” Ziler said.
“We took original elements from the time period and put them in the building.”
On the other end, everything new has to start with an open classroom.
“We’ve been looking at blank canvas for a long time,” said Will Simmons, director of the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center.
“I’m looking at art now,” Simmons said as a crew from Virco School Furniture, of Conway, Ark., first unloaded 320 chars in boxesof four that will fill classrooms and turn empty rooms into learning locations.
Housed on the original campus of Southside Elementary on Range Avenue, that learning will include using computers and cutting-edge technology for the pre-engineering and digital media and emergent media courses to be taught.
“We will be a paperless center,” Simmons, with students using computers to access their lessons, do their work and carry to projects.
Sometimes the simple things a new building brings is important.
Albany Lower Elementary and Albany High both have new 16-clasroom buildings ready for the school year.
Albany Lower Elementary Principal Kathy Rodosta sad the building also will feature a computer lab and teacher’s work room.
LIVINGSTON – When children begin school next week, a number of campuses will look different …
“This will be the first time all of our students will be inside a building,” she said, with class doors facing an inside hallway rather than the outdoors.
Furniture was scheduled to be delivered Wednesday and Rodosta, her teachers and staff planned to be busy through the weekend getting everything in its place, she said.
Simmons said the STEM & Robotic Center will have a chance to show itself off to the rest of the Denham Springs High faculty when it hosts the faculty meeting and orientation on Aug. 7.
“The other 82 teachers have not seen our center,” he said.
For Ziler & Associates, who handle projects throughout the South and even South America, the number of school projects it has done has given Ziler an insight into the educational process.
“Teaching methods are changing,” Zieler said. “I have to compliment the Livingston Parish School Board.
“They have really progressive ideas, from the maintenance department to teachers to administrators. They are first class in my opinion.
“They are eager to accept change and encourage opinions,” Ziler said. “Learning is an evolution and Livingston Parish is on the cutting.”
But if some traditional thing disappear, they won’t be missed by some.
LIVINGSTON – There’s no pressure on the Livington Parish school system on the first day of c…
“Our classrooms empty to the outside,” Rodosta said about the Albany Lower layout.
“Between classes, going to lunch. Some children like to hang off the sidewalk,” when it rains, she said, making the lure of mud puddles too great.
Teachers won’t mind that change, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.