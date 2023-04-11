Professional hockey is coming back to Louisiana.
On Tuesday, officials announced that Baton Rouge will once again be home to a professional hockey team, an announcement that came 20 years after the area lost its first hockey team.
Team owner Barry Soskin, River Center General Manager Wayne Hodes, and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome made the announcement at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The team will begin play in October 2023 as a new expansion franchise in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, which is in its 12th season as a league. There are currently 10 teams in the FPHL in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, and North Carolina.
The Baton Rouge franchise is already in the process of interviewing coaches, prospective players, and other staff members “that can bring the experience that the fans of Baton Rouge can be proud of,” officials said in a statement.
“The new team will bring new entertainment options, create jobs and stimulate economic growth,” Broome said in a statement. “We can expect to see increased tourism as fans from all over the region come to watch games and explore all Baton Rouge has to offer. The benefits of having a hockey team in Baton Rouge go beyond the economic impact. It will also help foster community pride and unity.”
The announcement came 20 years after the Baton Rouge Kingfish, a minor league team that played in Louisiana for seven years, relocated to Victoria, British Columbia.
But the love for hockey in the Bayou State proved to still hold in late 2022 and early 2023, when the city hosted three exhibition games that drew a combined 20,000 fans. Soskin said the early successes made officials believe Baton Rouge was ready — and yearning — for hockey to return.
“When we made the announcement last summer, we told everyone here that if people showed up we would bring a team here to Baton Rouge,” Soskin said in a statement. “You all showed up. We are ready to bring a team here and put on a family friendly, affordable product that you all can be proud of to call your team.”
Tickets for the team’s inaugural season will go on sale later this year, with games to be played inside the Raising Cane’s River Center. Hodes said the venue has a three-year lease agreement with the franchise.
Fans will have a say in the team name via online voting. Ideas for names can be submitted on social media in the next week.
