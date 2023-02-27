Moving forward, Holden-area baseball and softball teams will be able to play home games at night.
The Holden community recently celebrated the completion of a project to install lights on the neighboring baseball and softball fields, allowing teams to play night games after years of having to play during the day.
Schools in Holden and Maurepas were the recipients of new stadium lights, thanks to a $1 million appropriation from the Louisiana Legislature in 2021. Prior to the upgrade, these high schools were the only ones in the parish that did not have lighted fields.
Now, all nine high schools in Livingston Parish are capable of hosting night games, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy. The new lights were installed in time for the 2023 season.
School and district leaders, coaches and student-athletes, and elected officials came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Holden on Feb. 22. After the ceremony, both squads took to their fields to play ball — under the lights.
“It’s a very special evening here at Holden High School,” said Assistant Principal Rusty Hutchinson, who also coaches softball.
Rep. Clay Schexnayder and Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., whose districts cover parts of Livingston Parish, attended the ceremony to see the projects to fruition after traveling to the two rural schools in June 2021 to announce the funding allocation.
When the projects were first revealed, Schexnayder said a surplus in the state’s budget had created the funds for the lights, which ran at a price tag of at least $300,000 per school. The two legislators also recognized Sen. J. Rogers Pope in getting the funding approved.
On top of the new lights, funding was always provided for the schools to make other improvements, such as a new fieldhouse for the Holden High baseball and softball programs.
After the ceremony, both Schexnayder and Mincey threw out the first pitches for the baseball and softball games, respectively, before touring the new fieldhouse.
“Working with others to develop solutions that make our communities better is absolutely the best part of being an elected official,” Mincey said in a Facebook post.
Last year, Murphy said the investment will allow the schools to do more with their programs and communities. Little league players won’t have to travel as far to play, and the ability to host night games will allow both schools to have more fans attend.
“This investment allows those schools to host evening games,” Murphy said. “That’s a big deal for those schools and their communities, as now they can do more for their programs, by hosting tournaments and key matchups.”
Steve McLin, whose company McLin Construction oversaw the project, said the ball fields at each school were outfitted with LED lights atop multiple poles. The lights can be turned on with a phone, McLin said.
“They really are state of the art,” McLin said.
The project was initially supposed to be done in time for the 2022 season but ran into multiple delays. Hutchinson singled out McLin for working to complete the project in time for the season.
“If you work in construction, you know supplies and demand are very tight, especially in the electrical field,” Hutchinson said. “[McLin] was able to get us fired up in a short amount of time with limited resources.”
The Holden softball team topped off the special night with a win, accounting for 10 hits — including a two-run home run by Taylor Dugas — en route to an 8-2 victory over Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
On the diamond, the baseball team held a 6-5 lead over Ascension Christian before falling in the end.
