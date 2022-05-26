Holden High softball team, winner of five straight state titles, recognized during School Board meeting

The Holden High softball team, which wrapped up another state title late last month, was recently recognized by the Livingston Parish School Board for its sustained excellence over the last several years.
As the class of Class B, the Lady Rockets have won every Class B state championship since 2017. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Softball players were called out one-by-one during the May 12 meeting and handed certificates that bore each of their names. They received an ovation from those in attendance following the presentation.
“We just want to thank everybody in the community for supporting us this year,” said coach Raven Andrews.
As has become tradition, the Lady Rockets cruised through a stellar regular season and carried that momentum into the playoffs, ending the 2022 campaign with the program’s fifth consecutive state championship.
Holden finished the season with a 25-8 record, good enough for the top seed in the Class B playoffs. As a team, the Lady Rockets batted .386 and scored 304 runs — with many coming off of 36 homers.
The domination was evident in the 2022 playoffs, which Holden began by outscoring Forest and Lacassine 23-0 in the regional and quarterfinal rounds to earn a trip to the state tournament in Sulphur.
At Frasch Park, the Lady Rockets topped semifinal-opponent Florien 10-6 before cruising to a 10-4 win over Anacoco for the program’s fifth state title in a row.
Holden High Principal Kris Rountree lauded the program for continuing to succeed on the field as well as off of it.
“This is an exceptional group of girls,” Rountree said. “We’ve had a lot of blessings with them. We look forward to another year. They’re not only leaders on the field but leaders on the campus.”
This was the program’s first season under Andrews, who stepped in for former coach Linzey Bowers following her resignation last year. Bowers led the Lady Rockets to state titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021 before moving out of state last summer and opening the door for Andrews, who was an assistant coach at Comeaux High while she was a student at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Andrews — who also joined the National Guard during her first year as a teacher — served as a head coach for volleyball, basketball and coed soccer on the junior high level before being hired to helm the Holden softball program.
“’I’m very blessed to have been able to step forward into this position with the girls that I have,” Andrews said. “How many first-time head coaches get to say they won the state championship their first year? Kudos to these girls sitting behind me.”
Multiple School Board members lauded the program for its continued excellence year after year, though one pointed out the team should have another title to its credit.
“I feel confident that if there had been a playoff [in 2020], it would’ve been six in a row,” said School Board member Bo Graham.
Holden High will go for No. 6 next season, which promises to be another successful year. Andrews pointed out that there are no seniors on the team, meaning the Lady Rockets should return everyone from their latest title-winning squad.
“So hopefully we’ll be right back here next year,” Andrews said.
