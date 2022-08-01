A Holden man received a 50-year prison sentence weeks after he was arrested for distributing fentanyl-laced drugs, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Colton Boudreaux, 22, was sentenced to the Louisiana Department of Corrections for two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of entering contraband into a penal institution, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement.
“This case is the result of excellent work by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Perrilloux said. “Fentanyl is fast becoming one of the leading killers in our country and those who are caught dealing this drug are going to be prosecuted in a most severe manner by this office.”
Perrilloux said the plea and sentence were the result of a July 13 investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they received multiple tips indicating that Boudreaux had been distributing large amounts of pressed-fentanyl pills in and around Livingston Parish.
After surveilling Boudreaux and recording hand-to-hand transactions, authorities were able to secure a search warrant for his residence in the 35,000 stretch of Highway 1036 of Holden. During a search of Boudreaux’s home, agents seized more than $37,000 in cash and more than 2,200 fentanyl tablets disguised as oxycodone, Perrilloux said.
While being booked, detectives found that Boudreaux also had hidden additional fentanyl on his person, Perrilloux said.
Judge Jeff Johnson handed down Boudreaux’s sentence, which consisted of 40 years concurrent on the two distribution of fentanyl counts and an additional 10 years on the contraband charge to run consecutively.
Local authorities have warned the public about the growing prevalence of fentanyl, which is believed to be contributing to a rise in overdose deaths this year.
After a fentanyl-related drug bust in Maurepas in June, Ard warned that fentanyl can be deadly, “even in small doses.” At the time, the sheriff said there were 48 overdose deaths in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish in 2022, a high number being attributed to the presence of fentanyl.
Perrilloux said his office will continue to prosecute “those who sell this substance and have no regard for human life.”
“Every day we hear of another tragedy involving a family who is dealing with the loss of a loved one who has overdosed from fentanyl,” Perrilloux said. “We are going to do everything within our authority to punish those who sell this substance and have no regard for human life.”
