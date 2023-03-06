A Holden man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to contractor fraud accusations related to Hurricane Ida, according to the district attorney’s office.
Jeffry Dale Hebert, 30, pleaded no contest to three felony charges: two counts of residential contractor fraud (more than $1,000 but less than $5,000) and one count of misapplication of payment by contractor.
All told, Hebert failed to complete more than $20,000 in work he was hired to do, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
In a statement, prosecutors said one victim hired Hebert to repair their home in October 2021 after it was damaged during Hurricane Ida. Hebert was supposed to repair the roof, pour two concrete slabs, and install a metal roof, with the cost of labor and materials coming to just over $16,500.
The victim paid Hebert $13,400 — more than 80 percent of the agreed-upon price — but the only work Hebert completed was pouring the concrete slabs, prosecutors said. In December 2021, material was delivered to the victim’s house, but the supply company repossessed the material due to non-payment by Hebert.
Hebert completed no further work for this victim, prosecutors said.
In March 2022, another victim entered into a contract with Hebert and paid him $8,000 to purchase and pour concrete. But the job was not performed to the specification of the contract, and the concrete supplier later notified the victim that the concrete was not paid for, prosecutors said.
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Hebert on Sept. 22, 2022, for failing to perform any work he was contracted and paid to complete within a forty-five day period, not possessing a license for home improvements or residential construction, and for the misappropriation or taking of funds valued between $5,000 and $25,000.
Judge Jeffrey S. Johnson handed down the sentence in 21st Judicial District Court. Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy represented the prosecution.
