A Holden man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to contractor fraud accusations related to Hurricane Ida, according to the district attorney’s office.

Jeffry Dale Hebert, 30, pleaded no contest to three felony charges: two counts of residential contractor fraud (more than $1,000 but less than $5,000) and one count of misapplication of payment by contractor.

