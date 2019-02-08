LIVINGSTON -- Christmas shopping was good in Livingston Parish as sales taxes collected totaled $9.9 million, the best month of the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Tax Office.
And that shopping centered at the Bass Pro and Juban Crossing shopping centers, while four of the parish’s municipalities barely finished above the previous month.
The School Board Tax Office collects tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities and taxing districts. The sales tax totals reflect the previous month’s activity, so December’s Christmas shopping numbers were not known until January.
In January, Livingston Parish took in $9,989,879, an increase of $1,628,395 above December’s total, when holiday shopping was just starting. Compared to January 2018, this January’s sales tax total was 3 percent better, or $283,336.
After seven months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the parish has taken in $60,895,760, just $49,123 more than it had after the same period in 2017-18.
The Juban Crossing Economic Development District generated $430,932 in sales taxes in January, an increase of $102,812 over December. After seven months, the district has $2,045,576, an increase of $129,476 over the same period in 2017-18.
The Denham Springs Economic Development District — Bass Pro — collected $502,680, an increase of $78,771 over December’s total. The total also reflected a 9-percent increase over last year’s shopping season number. So far this fiscal year, the shopping development has recorded $2,843,399, a 15-percent increase, or $376,913, over last year.
Among other sales taxes that could be considered a measure of economic activity, the motor vehicle tax brought in $1,154,702, only the third month of the fiscal year that exceeded its counterpart in 2017-18. The total accounted for an increase of $47,765 over December and $148,459 more than it recorded in January 2018.
After seven months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the tax has totaled $8,428,160, or $357,120 less than the same period in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The only sales tax that showed a drop in January was the 3-cent hotel-motel tax. The tax took in $23,991, a drop of $4,413 from December. Even with the drop, the hotel-motel tax has taken in a total of $195,270, or $1,877 more than during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the Livingston Parish Council took in $1,747,620 in January, an increase of $275,616 over December. So far this fiscal year, the tax has brought in $10,915,137, which is $68,675 more than it did for the same period in 2017-18.
The half-cent Law Enforcement District tax that goes to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office generated $901,463, an increase of $144,628 over the previous month.
After seven months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the district has taken in $5,587,838, which is $25,891 less than during the same period in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The Livingston Parish School Board’s 2-cent sales tax collected $3,659,488 in January, an increase of $587,267 over the previous month. So far this fiscal year, the tax has brought in $22,646,808, which lags behind the 2017-18 total by $65,267.
The board’s half-cent sales tax brought in $798,214, an increase of $129,482 over December’s total. After seven months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the tax has brought in $4,929,059, or $63,663 less than in the previous fiscal year.
School District 22’s 1-cent sales tax accounted for $207,602 in January, an increase of $38,893 over the previous month. The tax has brought in $1,219,449 after seven months, which lags only $949 behind what it totaled after seven months of the 2017-18 fiscal year.
School District 33’s 1-cent sales tax took in $11,147, an increase of $3 over December’s total. So far this fiscal year, the tax has taken in $67,436, or $1,127 more than the same period in 2017-18.
Among the five municipalities the Sales Tax Office tracks, Denham Springs took in $4,373,441 with its 1½-cent sales tax, an increase of $138,598 from December. So far this fiscal year, the city’s tax total is $4,373,441, which lags $380,865 behind its total in 2017-18.
Walker’s 1½-cent sales tax generated $392,060, an increase of $58,141 over the previous month. After seven months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the tax has brought in $2,429,111, which is $43,883 more than after seven months of the 2017-18 fiscal year.
Springfield’s 2-cent sales tax collected $37,137, an increase of $3,494 over December. Overall, the tax has brought in $250,048, or $5,109 more than the previous year.
Albany’s 1-cent sales tax brought in $41,674, an increase of $907 over the previous month. After seven months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the tax has brought in 287,741, which is $55,581 more than it brought in in 2017-18.
The Town of Livingston’s 1-cent sales tax accounted for $50,486, an increase of $283 over December’s total. So far this fiscal year, the tax has totaled $363,536, or $23,093 more than it did for the same period in 2017-18.
Drainage District 1 took in $174,189, an increase of $30,815 over December. It’s seven-month total is $1,038,831.
Drainage District 2 took in $106,054, an increase of $19,741 over December. After seven months of the fiscal year, it has taken in $624,974.
Drainage District 5 collected $168,514, an increase of $23,358 over December. It’s seven-month total is $1,078,048.
