An armed intruder's burglary attempt after breaking into a Walker residence was thwarted when a "legally armed" homeowner shot her multiple times, according to authorities.
Paige Clark, of Walker, was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the leg and hip areas during a failed burglary attempt early Monday morning, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Clark, 23, will be processed at the Livingston Parish Detention Center upon her release.
In a statement, Ard said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Monday at a residence on Friendship Road, located just north of Cane Market Road in Walker. The sleeping homeowners awoke to "several popping noises under their carport area" and soon learned that "an armed female" had entered their home "by breaking their back door window."
"The homeowner was legally armed inside the residence and fired at the suspect who was inside without permission," Ard said. "The suspect was hit twice - in the leg & hip areas."
Clark will be booked on charges of armed burglary, burglary from a vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and illegal use of weapons, Ard said.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
