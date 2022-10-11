Handcuffs
File Photo

An armed intruder's burglary attempt after breaking into a Walker residence was thwarted when a "legally armed" homeowner shot her multiple times, according to authorities.

Paige Clark, of Walker, was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the leg and hip areas during a failed burglary attempt early Monday morning, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

