The Louisiana House of Representatives on Monday turned down bills that would’ve impacted a carbon sequestration project on Lake Maurepas, signaling a win for the Pennsylvania-based company behind the project.
Despite passing favorably through the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment earlier this month, the bills by Rep. Bill Wheat and Rep. Nicholas Muscarello were overwhelmingly rejected on the House floor.
It marked the latest chapter in a months-long debate about carbon capture and storage, which involves capturing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sites and transporting them to “hubs,” where they are permanently stored in deep underground wells.
That debate has been most fierce in the Florida Parishes amid two looming carbon capture projects, including one for Lake Maurepas, a popular recreational and commercial spot for area residents.
Advocates tout the practice as a way to safely reduce fossil fuel emissions, which are increasing annually, before they reach the atmosphere. They also note the "strict" regulations the hubs must adhere to for approval.
But opponents say carbon capture is unproven, expensive, and does not capture enough emissions to outweigh the possible risks of pumping large quantities of CO2 underground.
Wheat’s House Bill 267 would’ve blocked all carbon sequestration projects on Lake Maurepas for five years, which he amended down from the original 10-year moratorium. Muscarello’s House Bill 120 would have prohibited the permitting of certain above-surface structures on Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain.
But the bills couldn’t survive the House floor, with HB 267 failing by a 73-26 vote, while HB 120 failed by a vote of 71-28.
The outcome was a win for Air Products, which is in the early stages of building a $4.5 billion energy complex in Ascension Parish. The company is planning to pump 95 percent of the plant’s carbon emissions — roughly 5 million metric tons a year — underneath portions of Lake Maurepas.
In order to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Air Products reached an agreement with the State Energy and Mineral Board in October 2021 to lease about 122,000 acres across Lake Maurepas and Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area for sequestration.
Once the plant is operational, CO2 emissions will be captured on-site, funneled via a network of pipelines to Lake Maurepas, and stored more than a mile below the lake’s bottom.
Despite carbon capture being backed by industry and state leaders, the Lake Maurepas hub has faced enormous opposition from local officials and area residents who fear the impact the project may have on the lake.
After the vote, Wheat took to social media to tell constituents that he will “continue to fight for what’s right.”
“While we didn’t get a pass today, I can only hope this resonated with others to start to understand what we’re fighting for and why,” Wheat said. “There is no doubt the people of this community are compassionate, caring, and deserve to be heard. I look forward to continuing to be your voice and for opportunities to continue to fight for what’s right. It doesn’t stop here.”
During the floor debate, Wheat said he has not heard support for the project from one person in the affected areas, presenting unanimously-passed resolutions from three parish councils — Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. John the Baptist — supporting his bill.
Wheat’s proposed bill noted the lake’s “scenic beauty, delicate estuary, and spawning grounds for aquatic species,” as well as its use for recreation and commercial fisheries and the natural buffer against hurricane winds and storm surge.
He also blasted Air Products’ handling of the project since it was brought to light — criticism that came after a company representative said Air Products “could’ve done a better job” in reaching out to the community earlier this month.
“My people in my areas have lost complete confidence, any semblance of respect for the company,” Wheat said.
Despite pleas from Wheat, Muscarello, and area residents, carbon capture projects, including the one for Lake Maurepas, have had strong backing from business groups, the petrochemical industry, and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Opponents of Wheat and Muscarello’s bills noted the “safe and proven technology” that carbon capture utilizes. They also stressed the “chilling effect” the bills could have on project’s already underway, noting that “billions” of dollars have already been invested and more could be lost if Louisiana doesn’t embrace the new industry.
“All of that is dead if we do a moratorium,” Rep. Tony Bacala said.
The House's rejection of the bills marked another blow to carbon capture opponents. In May, a House committee turned down two bills from Rep. Sherman Mack that would've made carbon capture projects subject to a local election and directed all projects to the Gulf of Mexico.
