Following a board meeting that turned into accusations of censorship and discrimination, the Livingston Parish Library has made clear its policies explaining how children receive a library card and check out items, releasing those guidelines on social media this week.
The action came after a tense meeting of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control on July 19. During that meeting, board member Erin Sandefur proposed the board “look into” books that may contain sexually explicit content that is “too strong” for children.
Sandefur’s agenda item — titled “book content” — drew backlash from most who attended the meeting, with many interpreting it as a way to keep books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues off shelves.
Others, however, said parents should have a greater say in what materials are available to children in their public library and argued that some items should be either removed or placed in a section away from young readers.
Most of the conversation centered around “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” and an excerpt from the book that discusses how to engage in various sex acts. But Sandefur provided a list of seven other titles in the library's collection that she said had questionable content.
No official action was taken during the meeting, but Sandefur said she intends to continue discussing “book content” in future board meetings, possibly as early as the next meeting in September. The Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meets every two months.
In response to the July 19 meeting, the library system released a set of “quick facts” via social media explaining its existing policies related to children. The policies reflect a working relationship between librarians and parents but state that parents are ultimately “responsible for their child’s reading selections.”
“Librarians work with parents and caregivers to help find items the parent feels is appropriate for their child,” reads one of the policies.
LPL Director Giovanni Tairov noted the desired partnership between the parents and librarians in a statement to The News. He said that librarians are “trained professionals who mindfully direct library users to the collection resources based on the individual need of each user.”
Tairov said the purpose behind the “quick facts” post was to “provide better transparency” to those wondering what policies were in place for children.
“Its purpose is to help our community members understand library procedures and policies pertaining to how our younger patrons utilize the library’s resources,” Tairov said. “Borrowing items from the library, as well as browsing materials on library shelves, is a collaborative effort between the parent and librarian.”
Below are the library’s policies pertaining to how children receive a library card, how books are categorized, how children can check out items, and the role of librarians, per the Livingston Parish Library.
How does a child receive a Livingston Parish Library card?
Livingston Parish Library cards are available for all residents of Livingston Parish.
However, library cards for children under the age of 18 must be attached to the account of a parent or legal guardian in order to borrow materials from the library.
Are children allowed to browse the library without parental supervision?
No. Per library policy, children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Parents or caregivers must supervise minor children while they are in public areas of the library.
In instances where a child is unsupervised in the library, library staff members are instructed to locate the parent or caregiver immediately, or contact local authorities if the parent or caregiver cannot be located.
How are books categorized in the children’s section of the library?
Items in the library’s collection can be broken down into four categories: preschool, juvenile, teen, and adult. Items in the juvenile, teen, and adult sections [consist] of non-fiction, fiction, and media items like DVDs.
Non-fiction items dealing with factual details and educational resources are not located near the fiction items that feature fictional characters and narrative stories written by authors. For example, books about raising and caring for a pet cannot be found in the same section of the library as stories about Pete the Cat.
Can a child borrow items from the library without parental supervision?
Children ages 13 and older can borrow items from the library. However, parents and legal guardians are responsible for their child’s reading selections.
What role does a librarian play in assisting children and families select a book?
Librarians are trained professionals and serve as the primary resource when families visit the library to select a book or use any library service. Librarians work with parents and caregivers to help find items the parent feels is appropriate for their child.
