Books

Pictured are shelves of books inside the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Following a board meeting that turned into accusations of censorship and discrimination, the Livingston Parish Library has made clear its policies explaining how children receive a library card and check out items, releasing those guidelines on social media this week.

The action came after a tense meeting of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control on July 19. During that meeting, board member Erin Sandefur proposed the board “look into” books that may contain sexually explicit content that is “too strong” for children.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.