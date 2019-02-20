In a room full of business owners, managers, CEOs, consultants, salespeople, and politicians Scott Stratten - founder of Unmarketing - gave a single sentence as the ultimate piece of advice for anyone looking to take control of their brand.
“Do something worth talking about,” Stratten said, and then produced the ‘full stop’ arm motion.
Stratten understands that the current world of marketing and branding is overwhelming. Self-admittedly, he considers himself unemployed and he still thinks its almost impossible to keep up with the trends.
“These platforms have made me who I am,” Stratten said, listing off his several thousand followers per medium, “but I still can’t keep up with it all.”
Stratten suggested, however, that it’s not about keeping up with what’s going on via those platforms. Instead, doing something that gets people talking about you and your brand offers two solutions - you control the content, and you control how its consumed.
The podcast producer went on to tell a story about how a desk clerk and a janitor at a Ritz Carlton discovered a boy’s stuffed giraffe. The father had called the hotel asking if they had found it - and they had - but the return came with a series of photographs that showed the giraffe experiencing quite the adventure around that particular Ritz Carlton including a stint as an employee, some time at the pool, and even a spa treatment.
What was the first thing the father did? Stratten’s question was rhetorical, because in 2019 the vast majority of the room knew exactly what he did - posted it on social media.
Or, in essence, told all his friends - which, as Stratten explained, is what anyone would do.
Despite the overwhelming presence of social media, word of mouth still works - but companies must rise above the noise and do something that gets the masses talking.
“Their (Ritz Carlton) logo went from lion to giraffe overnight,” Stratten said. “It’s the most popular story ever told about this brand.
“How do I know that? I tell it,” he said to laughter.
But, there was an important factor to the telling that made all the difference - Stratten stressed the titles of the two ladies who helped make the story a reality.
“This was a desk clerk and a janitor,” Stratten said. “They didn’t have to do this.”
In a digital world, marketing never stops, branding is unending. Everything a company does is seen - and talked about - as long as they take the time to tell the story.
Businesses now have more chances than ever to brand, as touch points with customers and potential consumers have increased thanks to social media.
“Telling our staff this is important, because the more touch points we have, the more branding we can do,” Stratten said. “We’re always branding. On the phone? Branding. Selling? Branding. Hosting a meeting? Branding.”
McHugh David is publisher and editor of the News. He is also a real estate agent. He can be reached at mchugh@lpn1898.com, or you can follow him on Twitter @mchughdavid41.
