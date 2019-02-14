The status of federal actions related to Small Business Administration loans designated as a Duplication of Benefits will highlight the meeting of the Restore Louisiana Task Force at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15 in House Committee Room 6 at the State Capitol.
A holdup on release of $230 million in relief funds for victims of the 2016 floods could lead to a lawsuit against federal agencies, according to Congressman Garret Graves.
Graves, R-Baton Rouge, said he and other lawmakers will continue to push for the bureaucracies to release the money, which became available when the House and Senate struck down the Duplication of Benefits provision in late September.
The House member from Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District said he hopes it does not take a lawsuit to settle the dispute with the agencies, but he said he would take the route if necessary.
Members also will consider an action plan amendment that moves available funding to new affordable rental housing programs, as well as receive additional updates from the Louisiana Office of Community Development on the following programs: Restore Small Business, Restore Rental Housing, Restore Economic Development and the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
The meeting will be live streamed on the Louisiana Legislature website at www.legis.la.gov, with the stream shared on restore.la.gov and the Restore Louisiana Facebook page. All Task Force documents are available at Restore Louisiana Task Force Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.