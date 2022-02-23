A 50s-style burger joint is ready to take your order.
Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, a North Carolina-based burger chain, officially opened its new location in Denham Springs on Monday, giving the public another food option just off Interstate-12.
Located at 2309 S. Range Avenue, Hwy 55 occupies the space that once housed the former Captain D’s, which closed in 2020. The Denham Springs location is Hwy 55’s only one in the state.
“The support you all have shown already, in the first few hours of opening, has been incredible,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page, along with a photo of customers lined out the door. “Thank you for your patience and business!￼ Our team is ready and excited to serve you all!￼”
Founded in 1991, Hwy 55 touts “a fresh, All-American diner experience” that utilizes an open-grill design and hand-crafted meals, according to its website. Along with burgers, Hwy 55 serves cheesesteaks, sandwiches, salads, and frozen custard, all made in-house.
The restaurant also features a challenge for its customers called “The Five Five Challenge.” Any customer who can finish a 55-ounce burger with at least four toppings, fries, and a 24-ounce drink — all in 30 minutes — gets their meal for free along with their name on the restaurant’s website.
Hwy 55 currently has 110 locations in a dozen states across the country, primarily in the south. The Denham Springs restaurant is the only Hwy 55 open in Louisiana, though a representative said another is under construction in Zachary.
The restaurant previously had a location in Baton Rouge, but that closed in 2020.
In a statement, Hwy 55 President Kenney Moore said the restaurant chain looks forward to bringing its service to Denham Springs.
“I founded Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries 30 years ago, to provide something that I felt was missing: great food, friendly service and honest value,” said Moore, who flipped every burger himself for the brand’s first two years of business.
“Those principles continue today at all of our restaurants and we will look forward to treating more people in Denham Springs and other areas in the great state of Louisiana in the coming years.”
Hwy 55 in Denham Springs will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. People can dine-in or order via drive-thru service.
Hwy 55’s full menu can be found on its website, www.hwy55.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.