BATON ROUGE – Focus has shifted to placement and relocation assistance for families who remain in FEMA mobile housing units as the program moves toward its closeout.

As of Feb. 19, 322 households remained in FEMA-provided mobile home units, according to Melissa Wilkins, a public advisor for FEMA. A total of 95 homes remain in Livingston Parish, along with 185 in East Baton Rouge Parish and 39 in Ascension.

An April 30 deadline looms for the households remaining in the MHUs, but many of those families still struggle to find alternative housing, said Casey Tingle, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

A total of 86 MHUs in Livingston are for private use and nine commercial. The breakdown in East Baton Rouge is 160 private and 25 commercial, and 36 and three on the private/commercial numbers in Ascension.

GOHSEP received its final extension in December. The program must now move toward permanent solutions, he told the Restore Louisiana Task Force at its Feb. 15 meeting. GOHSEP is working daily with the remaining MHU households to help with the relocation process.

“If there was one simple answer, we would’ve gotten there by now,” Tingle said.

The households who remain in the MHUs are generally the most vulnerable not to find housing, he said.

Nonprofit organizations – including Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, the United Methodist Church and smaller groups – have offered funding assistance, as well with help in moving of furniture and other possessions.

In some cases, sale of the MHU to the homeowner may be possible, Tingle said.

“If the best option for the household is to sell the unit, FEMA will explore all options to facilitate the sale,” he said.

The program has taken on several additional initiatives, including an increased number of site visits to the households and expedition of the grant process through scope deferment.

GOHSEP and FEMA are working on flood insurance premium assistance for eligible applicants in the flood hazard areas when it prevents residents from achieving program closeout.

The closeout has also involved input from the Louisiana Housing Corporation, which has worked with GOHSEP, the Governor’s Office of Community Development and other agencies to provide rental assistance to households not participating in the Restore or sales program.