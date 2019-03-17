WALKER – Robin Perere Parrott hopes to improve the lives of families if voters elect her to the District 95 seat for State Representative in the October primary election.
Parrott will oppose incumbent Sherman Q. Mack in a race for a district that covers parts of Denham Springs, Walker, Livingston, Satsuma, Albany, Springfield, Independence, and Hammond.
She is a longtime resident of Livingston Parish and graduate of Walker High School. She earned her teaching degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.
The campaign is about improving the lives of families, Parrott said. In 2012, she and her husband became foster parents and later adopted two of their children.
As an experienced educator and mom of four, Parrott said she puts public education as a top priority.
“Livingston Parish students deserve small classes, teachers that are paid as professionals, and public Pre-K through college education funding,” she said. “If you work 40-plus hours a week, you should not live in poverty.”
Parrott said she has worked since age 16 and knows that workers deserve livable wages. She said she will work to help small business succeed in communities throughout District 95.
As someone who has experienced a family member’s struggle with addition, Parrott said she understands the importance of mental health addiction services for communities. She said she would work to pass legislation to make those services available to the public.
She also wants to protect water, land, and air quality.
“I want to make sure Louisiana is doing all it can to make sure our infrastructure is safe, as well as promoting clean energy and recycling for Louisiana,” Parrott said. “This campaign is about improving our state for the lives of our loved ones.”
Parrott was awarded “Teacher of the Year” for the 2009-10 school year at Walker Freshman High.
Robin and her husband, Chet, are raising their four children – Georgia, Ian, Collin, and Molly – in Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.