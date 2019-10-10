LIVINGSTON - It's customary, in the wake of an election - especially one two days after a parish council meeting - for the line items to be sparse.
Getting through the short presentations and acceptance of the previous minutes is nearly half the agenda.
With the exception of re-issuing $17,000,000 of revenue bonds at a new interest rate, generating a savings for the parish over the lifetime of the bonds, there's very little fanfare on the docket for Thursday evening.
Even grinder pumps were pushed back two more weeks. That was due in part to the ordinance not being ready for the parish councilmen two weeks ago, and in part due to the election.
The board will consider some Planning and Zoning / Department of Public Works requests, including:
Accepting Nickens Lake, the future potential site of a second Denham Springs-area high school, into the road program, as well as site plans for Waffle House in Watson and a new mill in Holden for Weyerhauser - one of the largest owners of raw land in the parish.
District 5 Councilman R.C. 'Bubba' Harris does have an item on the agenda to discuss the various methods of subdividing property and how they can be used after, but that conversation is not expected to last long.
Five seats are up for grabs, including districts 1, 2, 3, 6, and 8. Those races include:
- District 1 - Jeff Ard (incumbent) vs. Julius Craig
- District 2 - Garry 'Frog' Talbert (incumbent) vs. Kyle 'Hoot' Parker
- District 3 - Maurice 'Scooter' Keen (incumbent) vs. Shannon Sloan vs. Brian Ross
- District 6 - Derek Babcock vs. Muriel Laws vs. Gerald McMorris vs. Steve McDaniel
- District 8 - Barry Hardy vs. Randy Delatte
Incumbents who received no challengers are:
- District 4 - John Wascom
- District 5 - R.C. 'Bubba' Harris
- District 7 - Tracy Girlinghouse
- District 9 - Shane Mack
The polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday, October 12 and will remain open until 8 p.m. If voters are not in line by 8 p.m. they will not be allowed to vote.
Nearly 11,000 voted early in Livingston Parish, 13.3%, due to a push by local officials. That total was nearly double the early voting turnout in 2015, the last gubernatorial election.
Local officials made the push for early votes due to an LSU game on Saturday against Florida, as well as fair week; Southeastern's homecoming; and hunting season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.