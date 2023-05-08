Parish council chambers

After threatening litigation if a zoning map was not rescinded, the developer of a massive subdivision in the Denham Springs area has officially taken his grievances to court.

Chris Ingram, owner of Ascension Properties, recently filed a lawsuit in federal court against certain members of the Livingston Parish Council, claiming their “unlawful” approval of a zoning map puts his project in jeopardy.

