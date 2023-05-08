After threatening litigation if a zoning map was not rescinded, the developer of a massive subdivision in the Denham Springs area has officially taken his grievances to court.
Chris Ingram, owner of Ascension Properties, recently filed a lawsuit in federal court against certain members of the Livingston Parish Council, claiming their “unlawful” approval of a zoning map puts his project in jeopardy.
At the heart of the lawsuit is Deer Run, a sprawling 2,000-lot subdivision located just south of the city of Denham Springs.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana on May 4, according to court records. Its filing came weeks after Tom Easterly, an attorney for Ingram, sent council members a letter requesting them to repeal the District 5 zoning map — action they declined to take in their April 27 meeting.
Defendants named in the lawsuit are the “Livingston Parish Government,” with council members Jeff Ard, Randy Delatte, Shane Mack, Gerald McMorris, Erin Sandefur, and John Wascom singled out.
The six council members voted in favor of the District 5 zoning map in February — an approval Ingram’s attorneys say violated state and local laws and contradicted the council’s preliminary approval of Deer Run last summer.
In the lawsuit, Easterly accuses the six council members of infringing on the developer’s constitutional rights by approving the zoning map, describing their actions as “arbitrary, capricious, and objectively unreasonable.”
“Accordingly, Defendants Delatte, Sandefur, McMorris, Ard, Wascom, and Mack are individually responsible for causing the constitutional rights violation set forth hereinabove and thus are personally liable unto Plaintiff for punitive damages,” the lawsuit says.
Deer Run is one of multiple developments that have been discussed at length during the previous year, a time in which parish leaders have tried to get a handle on new development in the fast-growing parish. Last year, the council issued a 60-day moratorium that resulted in the implementation of several ordinances aimed at controlling development.
The passing of new building ordinances came under the weight of three major subdivisions that were proposed to the council in 2022. But with 2,024 lots across 1,345 acres just off of two-lane 4H Club Road, Deer Run is by far the biggest — and the source of much of the outcry.
Those behind the project have said it follows all ordinances in place and should be allowed to continue. It received preliminary approval from both the parish’s planning commission and council last year, leading to Ingram spending “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to move the project forward, the lawsuit states.
But Deer Run has drawn enormous pushback from residents who claim the area cannot handle such a large influx of new people and that the neighborhood will worsen existing infrastructure problems pertaining to traffic and drainage. Residents have spoken against Deer Run in numerous meetings over the last year, including Thursday before the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project’s second preliminary plat.
In a demand letter sent to council members in April, Easterly, of Taylor Porter law firm, argued that council members did not adhere to parish or state law when approving its zoning maps, therefore making them “unconstitutional.”
He reiterated those accusations in the lawsuit filed May 4, saying their approval should be declared “invalid, null and void.”
Easterly’s arguments centered on how the zoning map for District 5 — the area south of Denham Springs city limits — was enacted.
When adopting the map, Easterly said the council failed to follow “a comprehensive master plan” and did it without input from the Planning and Zoning Commission. He also noted that the zoning map was passed despite the project’s approved preliminary plat, which is in “apparent conflict” with the adopted zoning regulations.
“One or more of the Individual Defendants intentionally acted to weaponize the zoning map contained in Ordinance 23-05 as it relates to the subject property in question to preclude or undermine Plaintiff’s development efforts for the Property,” the lawsuit states. “They knew or should have known that it was unreasonable and that they were without authority to enact it.”
Easterly is asking a judge for a declaratory judgment that the District 5 zoning map is invalid as well as a preliminary injunction blocking the council from enforcing it in the future. The suit also seeks damages and a jury trial.
Easterly also suggested that the council approved other zoning maps “unlawfully” since they were done similarly to the District 5 map. That assertion has been supported by the parish attorney and Parish President Layton Ricks.
Council members Tracy Girlinghouse, Scooter Keen, and Garry Talbert — who all voted against the District 5 zoning map — were not named in the lawsuit. Last month, Keen proposed the council rescind all previously approved zoning maps, but the ordinance was instead sent to committee.
In a previous statement, Sandefur, who represents District 5, said the zoning map for her district “follows the parish master plan closely, thus carefully abiding by state law.”
