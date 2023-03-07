Doyle High School leaders “laughed off” a student’s complaints that a star baseball player made an “unwanted sexual advance” toward him during an overnight road trip in 2022, according to a lawsuit filed recently in 21st Judicial District Court.
In the lawsuit, the parents of the alleged victim claimed that 18-year-old Karson Jones, who was a minor at the time of the incident, “committed an unwanted and horrific crime” during a road trip in southwest Louisiana.
They also claimed that school leaders “laughed it off” when informed of what allegedly occurred.
The plaintiffs said their son, who was a minor at the time of the alleged assault, was a member of the Doyle High baseball team.
Defendants named in the lawsuit were the Livingston Parish School Board, Doyle High baseball coach Tim Beatty, and Jones’ mother. A spokesperson said the school system does not comment on pending litigation.
The Livingston lawsuit was filed weeks after Jones was arrested in a rape investigation with Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects in the Madison Brooks case that has gained national attention.
In the other case, Jones is accused of raping an acquaintance after a night of drinking in Tigerland last year. Jones has no ties to the Madison Brooks investigation.
In the lawsuit, the teen’s parents said school leaders neglected to protect their son and instead “chose to ignore this sexually inappropriate behavior that would have gotten any other student immediately expelled from school.”
“As a result of this attack,” the lawsuits states, “[the alleged victim] has suffered humiliation, unwanted scrutiny, mental anguish, fear, intimidation, damage to social status and academic performance, loss of enjoyment of life, depression, anxiety, which has required medical treatment, as well as other damages as proved through discovery and trial.”
The incident occurred last March during an overnight baseball trip to DeQuincy, Louisiana, according to the lawsuit. The team stayed at a hotel — two players per room — and were under the supervision of Beatty and an assistant coach.
Around 9 a.m. on March 5, 2022, Jones attempted “an unwanted sexual advance” on the alleged victim, who then “ran out of the room and down the hotel hallway,” the lawsuit states. Another minor, thinking it was “horseplay,” then “innocently grabbed” the teen as Jones approached.
“This allowed Karson to catch up, sit down on [the teen], pull his penis out of his pants, and begin rubbing it on [the teen’s] face,” the lawsuit says. The other teammate became “horrified of what was happening” and “immediately released his grip,” the lawsuit says.
After learning what happened, Beatty told Lance Dawsey, the school’s principal, according to the lawsuit. But the teen’s parents said they were not informed of the incident until five days after it happened when the teen told his mother.
When the parents confronted Dawsey about the incident, he “laughed it off,” the lawsuit states, and noted Jones’ status on the baseball team.
“Dawsey warned them that Karson was the team’s best player, and if they insisted on having him arrested, he would be expelled and the whole school would hate [the alleged victim],” the lawsuit says. “Dawsey said he couldn’t guarantee [the teen’s] safety at the school if that happened.”
The parents then told Dawsey they would be taking their son out of Doyle High and sending him to another school.
The lawsuit goes on to say that Jones had “exposed himself previously at school and in baseball functions” and that Beatty “knew or should have known of this behavior.” The plaintiffs claimed that Jones’ alleged behavior was captured on videos that were eventually taken down after his arrest.
“As a result of this willful indifference, he allowed Karson to escalate his behavior to sexual battery that is the focus of this lawsuit,” the lawsuit says. “Because Beatty ignored his duty to the rest of his students, [the teen] was targeted and assaulted by Karson.”
The parents of the teen, who claimed that damages have exceeded $10,000, said they have had to pay medical expenses for their son’s treatment and have also lost revenue from having to miss work.
The lawsuit seeks compensation for those damages and court costs.
