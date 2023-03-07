Livingston Parish Courthouse

Pictured is the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

 David Gray | The News

Doyle High School leaders “laughed off” a student’s complaints that a star baseball player made an “unwanted sexual advance” toward him during an overnight road trip in 2022, according to a lawsuit filed recently in 21st Judicial District Court.

In the lawsuit, the parents of the alleged victim claimed that 18-year-old Karson Jones, who was a minor at the time of the incident, “committed an unwanted and horrific crime” during a road trip in southwest Louisiana.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.