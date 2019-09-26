LIVINGSTON - Step one is done.
In a unanimous vote, the parish council enacted the 'Envision Livingston' Master Plan from 2013 with a binding ordinance.
Now, the parish will have to consider how they will work through the document. The initial intent, especially for Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7), is zoning for individual districts.
'Envision Livingston' recommended zoning to be voted on by residents of individual districts - the plan recommended the old police jury districts. At present, the council intends for it to be their own districts.
Gerald Burns, chairman of the Master Plan Committee, commended the board for passing the document as a 'good first step.' He then went on to say that zoning could take anywhere from 3-5 years, although it could be done 'quicker' if someone had developed maps and the pertinent information - including current land use.
He did say the council could go in and enact land use restrictions.
In his presentation on behalf of the Master Plan Committee, Burns went on to say that money will have to be found to make zoning occur. The 'Envision Livingston' recommended strategy was to hire a 'parish planner' who would be in charge of suggesting, enacting, and enforcing zoning should individual parish council districts elect to adopt restrictions.
The council still has to decide if that is the way they choose to enact zoning, by district - and will require a vote of the people.
Specific definitions will be required regarding special zoning districts. Cheryl Amoroso, of Watson, asked if anyone had a definition available for specific zoning which would include rural, commercial, or industrial.
Talbert said that zoning definitions exist, but part of the process would be to figure out how to define it in individual districts.
The councilman from District 7 had gone ahead and proposed adopting the Master Plan from 2013 after the committee, which had formed to move through the process of restructuring and updating the 2013 plan, ran into funding road blocks.
Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Mark Harrell visited the committee and alerted them that the growth of the scope of the project to include 'Master Drainage' and 'Master Sewer' plans would require engineers and upwards of $1.5 million to $2 million.
A match of $375,000 to $450,000 would be required, which Parish President Layton Ricks informed Burns that the parish 'did not have.'
Girlinghouse said that his first stop will be with Harrell to discuss grant money to develop a zoning plan, the price of which will be up to $225,000 - or half of the original plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.