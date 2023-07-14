Livingston Parish Courthouse

Livingston Parish Courthouse

 David Gray | The News

An Independence man accused of committing sex crimes against two underage victims in Livingston Parish has been found guilty.

A 12-person jury inside 21st Judicial District Court on Friday found John Mack, 77, guilty of multiple charges in the sweeping child sex abuse case. Those charges include aggravated/first degree rape, attempted aggravated/first degree rape, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

