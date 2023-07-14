An Independence man accused of committing sex crimes against two underage victims in Livingston Parish has been found guilty.
A 12-person jury inside 21st Judicial District Court on Friday found John Mack, 77, guilty of multiple charges in the sweeping child sex abuse case. Those charges include aggravated/first degree rape, attempted aggravated/first degree rape, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The most serious charge, aggravated rape, carries a life sentence.
Mack, who was present in court for the three-day trial, was placed in handcuffs and led away after the verdict was read.
The victims, who both testified this week, cried and hugged each other as the clerk read the verdict and for several minutes after the courtroom was cleared. Standing in front of the courthouse after the trial ended, prosecutors expressed relief for the victims.
“We’ve been fighting for justice for these victims since we got [the case],” said Daniel Strong of the Attorney General’s Office.
The investigation into Mack’s crimes started in 2019 but stalled due to a lack of evidence. The case was reignited in 2021 when a new witness came forward, and Mack was booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center in October of that year.
Mack was indicted in February 2022 on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to court records. Mack is accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles from 2011 to 2015, an indictment said.
The case is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused himself due to the “politically sensitive nature of the case.” Mack is the uncle of state Rep. Sherman Mack and Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack, who have repeatedly said they have not had contact with their uncle in more than a decade.
In April, Mack was released on a $250,000 bond after the trial was pushed back. Mack’s release drew sharp criticism from the Select Committee on Women and Children.
Judge Charlotte Foster set sentencing for Oct. 17.
