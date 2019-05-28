DENHAM SPRINGS -- Approving quotes for flood insurance and worker’s compensation insurance as well as declaring city property surplus are on the agenda of the Denham Springs City Council for its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The City Council will discuss and decide if it will accept an insurance quote from the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. for the fiscal year July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
The council also will discuss and take action on the flood insurance quote from Odom Insurance Agency for all city-owned buildings for the fiscal year July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
Other items are the agenda are to declare as surplus unusable fire hydrants from the Water Department and unusable gas meters and piping from the Gas Department.
In other business, the council will consider appointing Stacy Jones, of Klondyke Insurance Agency, as agent of record for worker’s compensation insurance for the fiscal year July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
