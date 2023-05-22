In May 2022, the Livingston Parish Council discussed — and then enacted — a parish-wide moratorium.
In May 2023, the same topic of conversation will come up.
In May 2023, the same topic of conversation will come up.
This week, the council will consider putting a stop to new developments, a move one councilman says is necessary as parish leaders sort through multiple logistical issues related to building.
According to the agenda item, the council will discuss a “possible resolution and ordinance introduction to establish a moratorium on subdivisions with improvements and subdivisions without improvements consisting of ten (10) lots or more.”
It will be discussed in the May 25 meeting, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The topic is only up for discussion, meaning no official action on a moratorium could be taken during the meeting.
Councilman Shane Mack, who put the item on the agenda, said the halt on development is necessary as the parish tries to resolve multiple issues that have popped up in recent weeks. Those include the validity of zoning maps, an investigation into the Planning and Zoning Commission, and which set of ordinances projects have to follow — as well as multiple lawsuits.
“There’s some misunderstanding on whether the zoning maps and new building ordinances are valid,” Mack recently told The News, “and we need to close the loop on that so we can ensure that when developments are approved, that everyone understands the requirements.”
New development has been one of the most fiercely debated topics in the fast-growing parish over the last year, heightened by a wave of massive subdivisions proposed for the area. Long-time residents have spoken against those projects, saying they will add hundreds of new residents and worsen existing infrastructure problems regarding traffic, drainage, and school overcrowding.
Last May, the council implemented a 60-day moratorium as leaders ushered in a slew of new building regulations. Months after the moratorium ended, the council began adopting zoning maps — an unthinkable notion in previous years but one that has become more accepted as the parish tries to promote what leaders have called "smart growth."
So far, the council has approved zoning maps Districts 1, 5, 7, and 8, while the other five districts have yet to adopt maps. But the validity of the approved maps was thrown into question when a developer filed a federal lawsuit against six council members for their alleged “unlawful” approval of the District 5 map, which covers the area south of Denham Springs.
Ascension Properties — which is behind Deer Run, a controversial 2,000-lot subdivision on 4H Club Road — argued in the suit that the council overstepped its authority when approving the District 5 map and ignored both state law and the parish’s home rule charter.
Though the suit focused on the District 5 map, the developer suggested the other three zoning maps may have also been unlawfully approved — an assertion that was later backed by the parish attorney and parish president, who both suggested the council may need to restart the zoning process.
Councilman Scooter Keen attempted to rescind all of the previously approved zoning maps in the council’s April 29 meeting, but other council members rebuffed that attempt and sent the proposal back to committee.
In a separate move, a group of District 5 residents filed a lawsuit against the parish president, planning director, and permitting director to block further progress for Deer Run. The suit came after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the second preliminary plat for the subdivision, despite claims from officials and residents that the latest plan was not in line with the new zoning map or building regulations and had other “substantial changes.”
In the petition filed May 15, the residents asked a judge to make officials enforce ordinances they allege were usurped, mostly regarding a fourth entrance and the area's zoning regulations. Earlier this month, the council also agreed to launch an investigation into the commission.
With all the questions surrounding development, Mack said the council needs to “take a step back,” which is why he proposed a moratorium. Along with the halt in development, the council will also discuss hiring an urban planning firm to help complete zoning as well as an attorney that specializes in zoning in Thursday's meeting.
“My thought is to put a moratorium in place, clarify development laws, and get zoning in place before allowing future developments to be approved,” Mack said.
Mack is not the only council member who has suggested a moratorium: In late April, Councilwoman Erin Sandefur — a vocal critic of the large developments coming to the parish, especially Deer Run — said the council needs to consider a year-long halt on “major developments” as the council works to implement zoning.
“We will have at least four new councilmen in January and a new Parish President,” Sandefur said last month. “We owe it to those new elected officials and the people of Livingston Parish to calm the chaos, as we work together to seek solutions to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”
Mack said he is not in favor of placing a moratorium on commercial projects or minor re-subs.
